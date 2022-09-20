NVIDIA announces RTX 4080: Price, release date, and more 

NVIDIA just officially announced RTX 4080 in GTC Sept 2022 Keynote. CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the new GPU in the global event along with RTX 4090. This offering will be 2-4x times faster than the RTX 3080 Ti, and will come in two variants - 16GB G6X and 12GB G6X.

NVIDIA had been teasing this event for a while now. Apart from their latest line of GPUs, they announced various other new technologies they have been working so far. Among them includes DLSS 3 which is promising upto 4 times the performance gains over DLSS 2. Moreover, NVIDIA teased Portal Remastered coming as a free DLC with updated RTX and DLSS options.

Everything about the NVIDIA RTX 4080

RTX 4080 GPU (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 4080 is the next generation of GPU from NVIDIA. Expected to be 2-4x faster than the current offerings, it will be based on NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace architecture, named after English Mathematician Ada Lovelace.

It is based on TSMC 4N Process and Micron G6X Memory. The 3rd Gen RT cores on these cards will allow up to two times the ray tracing performance of last gen GPUs. Shaders implemented in this new line are up to two times more power-efficient than the RTX 30 series cards. Apart from this, the 4th Gen Tensor Cores allows for deep-learning capabitilies like never seen before.

The latest GPUs from NVIDIA will be changing gaming as we know it. Moreover, they announced their Omniverse and showcased the implementation of new RTX and DLSS technologies in Microsoft's Flight Simulator, where the performance gain was almost doubled.

How much will the RTX 4080 cost and when will it release?

It will be available for purchase in two variants - 16GB G6X and 12GB G6X. The latter model of the GPU will start at $899, with the former at $1,199.

The new cards will be arriving this November 2022. However, no official date has been confirmed yet.

A look at the RTX 4090 GPU

RTX 4090 was also announced in the event. It will be arriving earlier, this October 12, and will start at a price of $1599. Previous speculations had suggested expotential price increments with the Ada Lovelace series of GPUs, but NVIDIA have proved these rumors wrong.

The new generation of Ada Lovelace GPUs from NVIDIA will be arriving soon. Although no information has been revealed about RTX 4060 or RTX 4070 yet, announcements are expected to come in late November as per previous trends.

