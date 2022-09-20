NVIDIA GTC (September 2022) Keynote - RTX 4080, DLSS 3, RTX Remix, and more

Fans have been awaiting the next generation of Nvidia gaming GPUs for quite a while now. The RTX 40 series of GPUs, developed on the Lovelace architecture, promises to surpass the performance of the previous generation beyond expectations.

RTX 40 series will be the fourth generation of Nvidia's 'RTX' GPUs, following the Turing (RTX 20 series) and Ampere (RTX 30 series) GPUs. Nvidia is expected to reveal the top three 40 series GPUs at the September 2022 GTC, which are RTX 4090, RTX 4080, and RTX 4070, followed by mid-range and low-end entries down the line.

Nvidia also teased announcements regarding AI and Metaverse during the GTC. Hosted by CEO Jensen Huang, let's take a look at NVIDIA GTC (September 2022) Keynotes.

NVIDIA GTC (September 2022) Keynote

CEO Jensen Huang kicked off with a demo called RacerX. Powered by a single GPU. The third generation of Ray-tracing GPU, of the Ada Lovelace architecture.

The third generation of RTX GPUs features DLSS 3, which instead of a new pixel, generates a completely new frame, boosting the framerate by upto four times. A demo of Cyberpunk 2077 featured frame boosts from 24 PFS to 97 FPS, as well as a Microsoft Flight Sim where framerate more than doubled.

Next, Jensen Huang showcased Portal 2 RTX, which is created by a tool called RTX Remix, which allows games to be modded with Ray-tracing. He also showcased the Morrowind ray traced as another example.

RTX Remix was followed by the main event of the evening the the RTX 4090 and 4080 reveal. Slated to be two to four times faster than the 3090ti, RTX 4090 starts off at $1,599/-, and launches on October 12, 2022.

RTX 4080 is set to be two to four times faster than RTX 3080ti and priced at $1.199/-. The current RTX family of GPUs are as follows

NVida also introduced Omniverse Cloud, a suite of software and service that allows users to collaborate and create work together over the cloud. Services include popular software such as 3D Max, Blender, Hodinin and more.

Omiverse Cloud, Omniverse Replicator, and Omniverse Farm is the collective system for Omniverse services, allowing users to collaborate with high-processer demanding tasks.

Nvidia Drive Thor Central Computer, the SoC for automated applications such as automated AI driven cars. featuring 2,000 tereflops, Thor unites the AV and cockpit functions on a single computer.

Nvidia Drive Sim powered by Omniverse and an AI, does real-time calculations on AV. the Drive Sim will take care of the in-car infotainment system as well as takeover the entire dashboard to give a unified experience.

Nvidia Jetsen Orin Nano is the next generation robotic chip from Nvidia. the chip is in the core of the Orin IGX platform, which will power several romotic advancements in medical and industrial uses.

