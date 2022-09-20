NVIDIA announces GeForce RTX 4090: Release date, price, and more

It's now official - NVIDIA has announced the GeForce RTX 4090, which will soon become its most powerful GPU card. This was officially revealed at the GTC September 2022 session conducted by CEO Jensen Huang.

Fans have eagerly awaited what will be offered to them as part of the RTX 40-series card. More importantly, today's session has also shed some light on how capable the new offering will be when compared to its previous generation's counterpart.

While all the details haven't been revealed, NVIDIA has handed out vital information to those who might be interested in getting their hands on one.

GeForce RTX 4090 has become the latest premium GPU card from the brand that has made a name for itself in the gaming sphere. The company has built a profound legacy over several decades thanks to stellar products that have come one after the other.

GTC September 2022 has been fruitful for those waiting to see NVIDIA's next foray into the GPU market. Here is all the essential information an enthusiast will need to know if they want to acquire the next mega-powered processor.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will be a significant upgrade over the existing model

It's generally accepted that there's a significant performance difference between two generations of NVIDIA cards. GeForce RTX 4090 will be no different, and CEO Jensen Huang has given some strong hints at what fans can expect from the flagship GPU board.

The GeForce RTX 4090 will become available from October 12, 2022. Its availability will vary with different regions, but fans can expect a swifter supply compared to earlier offerings. As expected, the premium device will come at a premium price.

Only one variant will come with a 24 GB capacity; it's more than either of the two variants of the RTX 4080 cards. The GeForce RTX 4090 will be priced at $1,599 and will be available all over the world.

While the price seems high at first, there's a rationale behind it. According to NVIDIA, the new card will be at least two times faster than the RTX 3090 Ti for graphically intensive games like the Microsoft Flight Simulator.

NVIDIA announced a remastered version of Portal that has been made in the new architecture. The RTX 4090 will be able to run such titles three times faster than its older counterpart, and can go up to four times faster based on which games are being run on it.

It will now be exciting to see how the supply of the new cards will be and what kind of performances they will be able to render in real-life situations.

