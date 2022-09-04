5 best graphics cards for students

Graphics cards are one of the most fundamental components of a PC. Picking up the wrong video card can result in sub-optimal performance levels. There are numerous options available on the market that claim to perform the same task as video output. Thus, choosing the best GPU can be intimidating.

Students need reliable and consistent hardware. Most modern institutions and courses involve studies that rely on graphics hardware. The added requirements of being budget-friendly and reliable can complicate choosing the best GPU for a system.

While some GPUs represent lousy value for their price tag, others are incapable of handling modern graphics workloads. Thus, judging video cards by their performance metrics is paramount.

Students on a budget must explore these graphics cars

5) Best low-end graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 6400 ($150)

The AMD Radeon RX 6400 is the lowest-end RDNA 2-based RX 6000 series video card. This card is slightly faster than the entry-level GTX 1650 from 2019. Although not an impressive rendering machine, the RX 6400 is fit for several graphically simple tasks.

The RX 6400 can easily handle basic photo editing, 3D rendering, and video editing workloads for most students.

4) Best budget graphics card: Intel ARC A380 ($140)

Intel's first Arc Alchemist GPU, the A380, is in a favorable position thanks to the rough condition of graphics card pricing. At $140, this video card can beat the GTX 1650 Super and the RX 6400 by a solid margin while costing less than both.

Tuan Huynh @tuanies My @ASRockUSA Intel Arc A380 arrived from Newegg! It’s so smol. Can’t wait to start streaming Powerwash simulator with this baby. My @ASRockUSA Intel Arc A380 arrived from Newegg! It’s so smol. Can’t wait to start streaming Powerwash simulator with this baby. https://t.co/YY23IR2AZY

Most students can utilize the productivity performance of the Arc A380. Intel has focused on creators and professionals within their Arc Alchemist lineup. The A380 falters in video games. These points make this GPU one of the best budget choices for students.

3) Best mid-range graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT ($330)

Students willing to spend a bit extra on their system can opt for the Radeon RX 6600 XT. This graphics card was launched as a direct competitor to the Geforce RTX 3060 Ti. Although the card is marginally slower than the Team Green equivalent, it is available in MSRP compared to scalped Nvidia GPUs.

The 6600 XT has enough rendering performance to suit the needs of students. This video card is also capable of ray-traced workloads. Although video encoding and decoding are not as good as Nvidia's offerings, the 6600 XT's capabilities will suffice for any student.

Overall, the Radeon RX 6600 XT is the best $300 GPU students can purchase.

2) Best creator-focused graphics card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti ($450)

A capable, cost-effective GPU is necessary for students pursuing filmmaking and VFX courses. The Geforce RTX 3060 Ti fits these requirements adequately. The cheapest 3060 Ti models currently start from $430, which is still $100 above its launch MSRP. However, this graphics card is a rendering powerhouse.

The RTX 3060 Ti is only 15% slower than the RTX 3070. It still packs all the features Nvidia has to offer creators, including NVENC codecs, studio drivers, better optimization across the Adobe suite, and more. This makes RTX 3060 Ti a lucrative choice for students focusing on creator-focused workloads.

1) Best high-end graphics card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 Ti ($800)

The RTX 3080 Ti is the best option for students wanting to build a no-compromise system to suit their school needs. This GPU is among the fastest rendering powerhouses available on the market. Its productivity performance is unrivaled at the price tag.

Wccftech @wccftech AMD & NVIDIA GPU Prices In Free Fall – RTX 3090 Drops Below $1000 US, 3090 Ti For $1100 US, 3080 Ti For $799 US dlvr.it/SXjBhm AMD & NVIDIA GPU Prices In Free Fall – RTX 3090 Drops Below $1000 US, 3090 Ti For $1100 US, 3080 Ti For $799 US dlvr.it/SXjBhm https://t.co/45k9aCi2Zk

The cheapest RTX 3080 Ti models start from $800 today, almost $320 less than its launch MSRP. This card can beat the more expensive Radeon RX 6900 XT in some intense workloads at this price tag. Thus, students looking for the best rendering hardware will not be disappointed with the 3080 Ti.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

