ASRock launches the ARC A380 Challenger ITX 6GB OC in China

ASRock has launched the Intel ARC A380 Challenger ITX 6 GB OC graphics card in China. The GPU's product page and retail listings have gone live. The launch can be seen as the next step in silently rolling out ARC Alchemist GPUs.

The ASRock Challenger graphics card finally brings some competition to the Gunnir ARC A380 6GB Photon OC card. Both of these cards have been exclusively launched in China, with the Gunnir variant debuting earlier this year in June.

Being an ITX variant, the ASRock Challenger OC card is both smaller and has a single-fan as compared to the dual-fan Gunnir ARC A380 6 GB Photon OC card. While both are factory overclocked, ASRock's model runs 200 MHz slower than the Gunnir card.

Details about ASRock Intel ARC A380 Challenger ITX 6 GB OC that are known so far

188号 @momomo_us ASRock

Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX 6GB OC

A380 CLI 6GO ASRockIntel Arc A380 Challenger ITX 6GB OCA380 CLI 6GO https://t.co/4dOQudiQ34

The ASRock Intel ARC A380 card has finally been revealed by the company. Details about the card have been listed on its product page, with only ASRock's Chinese website having all the details.

The core clock ASRock card runs at 2,250 MHz. The 6 GB GDDR6 memory is capable of a total bandwidth of 15.5 Gbps.

The card is smaller and lighter than the Gunnir variant. It has the following dimensions: 190 mm x 124 mm x 39 mm. The Gunnir ARC A380 Photon OC card comes in at 222 mm x 114 mm x 42 mm.

In terms of weight, the ASRock Challenger weighs only two-thirds of the Gunnir card. While the latter weighs 668 grams, the ASRock card comes in at just 400 grams.

The Challenger ITX card draws power through a single 8-pin power connector. We do not have any information on the rated Total Board Power (TBP) of this model, but it is expected to be rated for 75W like the reference card.

The display ports on the A380 Challenger ITX (Image via ASRock)

This card has a total of four video ports. One of them is HDMI 2.0b and the other three are DisplayPort 2.0 with DSC.

Price

EA market listing for the ASRock Arc A380 Challenger ITX (Image via ASRock)

A market listing for the ASRock A380 Challenger card was spotted online. It was listed for 1,299 Chinese Yen. When converted to USD, the card sells for about $190. This is much higher than the promised $129-$139 MSRP.

Intel will launch the ARC Alchemist desktop GPU lineup by the end of Quarter 3, 2022. The launch of the ASRock A380 Challenger ITX is another step in that direction. However, it seems like the international market will have to wait a bit before getting their hands on the Intel GPUs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far