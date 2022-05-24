5 best DisplayPort cables for gaming in 2022

DisplayPort was first released in 2006, whereas HDMI came out in 2002. Both are standards for display connectivity, but DisplayPort has some more advantages. HDMI 2.1 is the latest generation, which maxes out at a bandwidth of 48 Gbps, which is suitable for 4K monitors @ 144 Hz, and DisplayPort 2 is the latest version which can handle 80 Gbps, which can support up to 4K @ 240 Hz or 8K @ 85 Hz.

If you have a high refresh monitor or a high-resolution monitor, an HDMI cable may not suffice the bandwidth of the pixels from your GPU to the monitor. DisplayPort is one of several options for transferring video and audio and is the best choice for outputting high resolution and framerates.

HDMI and DisplayPort have a similar design, but the latter has hooks that latch into the port and secure the cable, making it more robust than HDMI. The bottom line is that if you are gaming on a monitor with a higher refresh rate than 144 Hz, getting a DisplayPort cable is recommended.

Top 5 DisplayPort cables for gaming this year

1) iVanky DisplayPort 2.0 - $29

iVanky DP cable (Image via Amazon)

The best DP cable on the market currently comes with all the features packed into it. The DP 2.0 cable supports up to 16K resolution @ 60 Hz, which is overkill, and monitors with that resolution have not been released. But this cable can be used to connect two 4K monitors running at 144 Hz each as its bandwidth is a staggering 80 Gbps. "Daisy Chaining" is the term used to describe the ability to connect multiple displays using a single cable.

It also supports HDR and can run one 4K display at 165 Hz. It is 6.6 feet in length, which should be sufficient for most setups. The only downside is that it does not have the locking mechanism that most DP cables do.

2) Capshi 8K DP 1.4 Cable - $15

Capshi 8K DP Cable

The cable supports 8K resolution at 60 Hz and 1080p at 360 Hz. The bandwidth of this cable is 32.4 Gbps, and it has support for HDR10. It can be used with both AMD and Nvidia cards as it is compatible with both G-Sync and FreeSync.

The braided cable helps it be sturdy, and the metal-grey finish makes it a stylish choice. There are various options for length, starting from 3.3 feet, all the way to 20 feet which costs $30.

3) Snowkids DP 1.4 Cable - 12$

Snowkids DP 1.4 Cable (Image via Amazon)

The 1.4 DP cable has a bandwidth of 32.4 Gbps which is suitable for 4K monitors running at a refresh rate of 144 Hz. It can also be used for 8K monitors at 60 Hz and 1440p monitors at 165 Hz. At 1080p, it can support up to 360 Hz, which is best for esports players.

The cable has multiple layers of protection, with a nylon-braided surface and an aluminum foil shielding layer underneath. There are different color choices and length options, ranging from 3.3 feet to 10 feet.

4) SIKAI DP 2.0 Cable - $23

SIKAI DP 2.0 Cable (Image via Amazon)

This 2.0 DP cable with a bandwidth of 77.4 Gbps supports 8K monitors at 60 Hz and 4K monitors at 144 Hz. The connector is gold-plated, making it resistant to oxidation and corrosion, long-lasting, and future-proof. It has HDR10 support and is compatible with G-Sync and FreeSync.

This cable also supports 3D and has a perfect audio pass-through without any compression. It is the best DP 2.0 cable at this price.

5) Maxonar 8K DP 1.4 - $15

Maxonar 8K DP 1.4 (Image via Amazon)

The Maxonar DP is version 1.4, which can support 8K monitors running at 60 Hz, 4K at 144 Hz, 2K at 240 Hz, and 1080p at 360Hz. It has a minimal design that is braided for longevity. Moreover, it has a lifetime warranty, so if it ever runs into problems, it will be replaced for free.

This comes in various lengths, starting from 4 feet to 16 feet. The cable inside is made of copper, making it durable as it will not oxidize. It also has aluminum-magnesium mesh shielding.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

