When will the Intel ARC GPUs launch? Release date, models, prices, and more

Speculations surrounding Intel ARC GPUs' desktop lineup continue to rise as the rumored release dates come closer. Early benchmarks and reviews have shown that the Intel ARC lineup is barely as powerful as Nvidia RTX 30 series and Radeon RX 6000 series. A further delay post the releases of Nvidia RTX 40 series and RX 7000 series will only hurt Team Blue's reputation.
Intel's lineup is as follows:
- The Intel ARC Alchemist lineup is Intel's first generation of discrete video cards
- The high-performance GPUs will enter the second generation with Battlemage
- The third generation GPU is named Celestial
- The fourth generation GPUs will be named Druid
Intel ARC GPUs will be targeted towards desktop gamers and creators. The upcoming GPUs will be manufactured by leading AIB partners like ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI. With Intel ARC, the company will also introduce Xe Super Sampling (XeSS), an AI-enhanced upscaling technology.
Models of the Intel ARC GPUs
The Intel ARC lineup has several models spread across three series. Much like the Core series, the GPUs will also have an ARC 3, 5, and 7 series. The performance of GPUs increases as one goes up the list.
Intel is prepping four GPUs in the Intel ARC lineup, which are as follows:
- The lowest-end GPUs include ARC 310 and ARC A380. The A380 will be the only GPU in the ARC 3 series.
- In the ARC 5 series, the only rumored GPU is the ARC A580.
- The ARC 7 series has two upcoming GPUs: The ARC A750 and the ARC A770.
Specs and relative performance of the Intel ARC GPUs
Intel ARC GPUs come with varied specs. The lowest-end GPUs are supposed to perform as much as the Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050 Ti. The highest-end ARC A770 is supposed to compete with the Geforce RTX 3060 Ti and the Radeon RX 6650 XT.
1) Intel ARC A310
Intel ARC A310 will be an entry-level GPU from the company. It will come with 4 GB of GDDR6 memory. This GPU is supposed to be as powerful as the GTX 1650 GDDR5 and the GT 1030 DDR4.
2) Intel ARC A380
The ARC A380 GPU will be Intel's entry-level 1080p gaming card. The GPU was already launched in China in June 2022. This GPU will be Intel's first launch in the western market. With 4 GB of GDDR6 memory, this card will compete against the very popular GTX 1650 from Nvidia.
3) Intel ARC A580
Intel ARC A580 GPU will be the company's performance-focused GPU. This 175W card is supposed to perform as much as the Geforce RTX 3050. The ARC A580 will have 8 GB GDDR6 video memory, which will be restricted to a bus width of 128-bit. This card will be based on the same Arc ACM-G10 GPU as the ARC 7 series.
4) Intel ARC A750
The Intel ARC A750 will be one of the higher-end GPUs from the company. The ARC A750 will be equivalent to the Radeon RX 6600 at 132W and the Geforce RTX 3060 at 170W. The company will be releasing a Limited Edition reference version of the card.
5) Intel ARC A770
The A770 will be the flagship among Intel ARC GPUs. The two variants of this GPU will pack 8GB and 16GB of memory each. The RTX 3060 Ti and the Radeon RX 6650 XT GPUs.
The card should also have a whopping 225W TBP, thereby requiring at least a 650W PSU.
Intel ARC GPUs should have a global launch in the third quarter of 2022. Intel has delayed the GPUs long enough to a time when market conditions may not favor them. Thus, the company's graphics cards are currently not the most awaited.