When will the Intel ARC GPUs launch? Release date, models, prices, and more

Speculations surrounding Intel ARC GPUs' desktop lineup continue to rise as the rumored release dates come closer. Early benchmarks and reviews have shown that the Intel ARC lineup is barely as powerful as Nvidia RTX 30 series and Radeon RX 6000 series. A further delay post the releases of Nvidia RTX 40 series and RX 7000 series will only hurt Team Blue's reputation.

Intel's lineup is as follows:

The Intel ARC Alchemist lineup is Intel's first generation of discrete video cards

The high-performance GPUs will enter the second generation with Battlemage

The third generation GPU is named Celestial

The fourth generation GPUs will be named Druid

Intel ARC GPUs will be targeted towards desktop gamers and creators. The upcoming GPUs will be manufactured by leading AIB partners like ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI. With Intel ARC, the company will also introduce Xe Super Sampling (XeSS), an AI-enhanced upscaling technology.

Models of the Intel ARC GPUs

The Intel ARC lineup has several models spread across three series. Much like the Core series, the GPUs will also have an ARC 3, 5, and 7 series. The performance of GPUs increases as one goes up the list.

Intel is prepping four GPUs in the Intel ARC lineup, which are as follows:

The lowest-end GPUs include ARC 310 and ARC A380. The A380 will be the only GPU in the ARC 3 series.

In the ARC 5 series, the only rumored GPU is the ARC A580.

The ARC 7 series has two upcoming GPUs: The ARC A750 and the ARC A770.

Series Name ARC 3 ARC 5 ARC 7 GPU 1 ARC A310 ARC A580 ARC A750 GPU 2 ARC A380 ARC 770

Specs and relative performance of the Intel ARC GPUs

Intel ARC GPUs come with varied specs. The lowest-end GPUs are supposed to perform as much as the Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050 Ti. The highest-end ARC A770 is supposed to compete with the Geforce RTX 3060 Ti and the Radeon RX 6650 XT.

1) Intel ARC A310

The Intel ARC A310 GPU (Image via Intel)

GPU Name Intel ARC Alchemist A310 Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Nvidia equivalent Geforce GT 1030 4 GB DDR4 AMD equivalent Radeon RX 550 4 GB GDDR5 Price $100 Launch date Q3 2022

Intel ARC A310 will be an entry-level GPU from the company. It will come with 4 GB of GDDR6 memory. This GPU is supposed to be as powerful as the GTX 1650 GDDR5 and the GT 1030 DDR4.

2) Intel ARC A380

The Intel ARC A380 GPU (Image via Intel)

GPU Name Intel ARC Alchemist A380 Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Nvidia equivalent Geforce GTX 1650 4 GB GDDR6 AMD equivalent Radeon RX 5500 XT 4 GB GDDR6 Price $129 - $139 Launch date June 2022 (China)Q3 2022 (Rest of the world)

The ARC A380 GPU will be Intel's entry-level 1080p gaming card. The GPU was already launched in China in June 2022. This GPU will be Intel's first launch in the western market. With 4 GB of GDDR6 memory, this card will compete against the very popular GTX 1650 from Nvidia.

3) Intel ARC A580

The Intel ARC A580 (Image via Intel)

GPU Name Intel ARC Alchemist A580 Memory size 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 Nvidia equivalent Geforce RTX 3050 8 GB GDDR6 Price $249 Launch date Q3 2022

Intel ARC A580 GPU will be the company's performance-focused GPU. This 175W card is supposed to perform as much as the Geforce RTX 3050. The ARC A580 will have 8 GB GDDR6 video memory, which will be restricted to a bus width of 128-bit. This card will be based on the same Arc ACM-G10 GPU as the ARC 7 series.

4) Intel ARC A750

The Intel ARC A750 Limited Edition (Image via Intel)

GPU name Intel ARC Alchemist A750 Memory size 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 Nvidia equivalent Geforce RTX 3060 AMD equivalent Radeon RX 6600 Price $349 Launch date Q3 2022

The Intel ARC A750 will be one of the higher-end GPUs from the company. The ARC A750 will be equivalent to the Radeon RX 6600 at 132W and the Geforce RTX 3060 at 170W. The company will be releasing a Limited Edition reference version of the card.

5) Intel ARC A770

The Intel ARC A770 GPU (Image via Intel)

GPU name Intel ARC Alchemist A770 Memory size 8 / 16 GB Memory type GDDR6 Nvidia equivalent Geforce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GDDR6 AMD equivalent Radeon RX 6650 XT 8 GB GDDR6 Price $449 Launch date Q3 2022

The A770 will be the flagship among Intel ARC GPUs. The two variants of this GPU will pack 8GB and 16GB of memory each. The RTX 3060 Ti and the Radeon RX 6650 XT GPUs.

The card should also have a whopping 225W TBP, thereby requiring at least a 650W PSU.

Intel ARC GPUs should have a global launch in the third quarter of 2022. Intel has delayed the GPUs long enough to a time when market conditions may not favor them. Thus, the company's graphics cards are currently not the most awaited.

