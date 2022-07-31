AMD Radeon RX 7900 rumored to feature 20 Gbps Memory, set to launch this November

AMD is prepping Radeon RX 7900 and other RDNA 3-based GPUs for launch this year. Previous leaks have suggested that the new flagship GPU in the lineup will boast 18 Gbps memory bandwidth. However, recent developments from Twitter user @greymon55 hint at 20 Gbps memory bandwidth for the rumored Navi 31 GPU.

It is worth noting that the current-gen RDNA 2 refresh lineup has 18 Gbps memory. Thus, it is likely that Team Red will push for an upgrade with the upcoming Radeon RX 7000 GPU lineup.

Greymon55 @greymon55 @VideoCardz 7900 series is 20Gbps, I don't know about the rest. @VideoCardz 7900 series is 20Gbps, I don't know about the rest.

Radeon RX 7900, RX 7800, and RX 7700 GPUs in a nutshell

Leaks suggest the RX 7000 lineup will have three GPUs in total. The list includes the Navi 31, the Navi 32, and the Navi 33. Nine SKUs will be based on these GPUs.

Navi 31

The Radeon RX 7900 lineup will use the upcoming flagship Navi 31 GPU. There are a bunch of SKUs in the RX 7900 lineup this time. According to leaks from RedGaming Tech, the list includes RX 7975 XT 24 GB, the RX 7950 XT 24 GB, and the RX 7900 XT 20 GB.

Navi 32

The Radeon RX 7800 and RX 7700 are rumored to be based on the Navi 32. The RX 7800 lineup will have two SKUs. These include the RX 7800 XT 16 GB and the RX 7800 16/12 GB, not confirmed yet. The RX 7700 lineup will have a single SKU named RX 7700 XT 12 GB.

Navi 33

The RX 7600 XT 8 GB, RX 7600 8 GB, and the RX 7500 XT 6 GB GPUs will be based on the Navi 33 GPU. These will be performance-level entries to the RX 7000 series.

GPU Name Navi 31 Navi 32 Navi 33 GPU Process 5nm / 6nm 5nm / 6nm 6nm GPU Die Size 630 mm² 440 mm² ~400 mm² Compute Units (CUs) up to 96 up to 64 up to 40 WGPs up to 48 up to 32 up to 20 Memory Size up to 24 GB GDDR6 up to 16 GB GDDR6 up to 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Speed 20 Gbps 18/20 Gbps 18/20 Gbps Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit 128-bit Memory Bandwidth 960 GB/s up to 576 GB/s up to 288 GB/s

The Radeon RX 7900 and other GPUs in the RX 7000 series lineup are supposed to launch in November according to leaks. The Radeon RX 7900 card is rumored to come with a wide 384-bit interface, according to RedGaming Tech. Thus, the upcoming flagship will have 960 GB/s bandwidth.

Further leaks suggest that the RX 7900 could feature MCD Infinity Cache technology. This will allow the upcoming flagship to have an enormous 7 TB/s bandwidth, theoretically. This tech has the potential to massively increase the 1.79 TB/s bandwidth of the RX 6950 XT GPU.

Greymon55 @greymon55 @VforV80s I think early 2024 is more likely. @VforV80s I think early 2024 is more likely.

Greymon55 @greymon55 Since 7000XT will use 20Gbps, I guess 7x50XT will still be 24Gbps+frequency upgrade mode. Since 7000XT will use 20Gbps, I guess 7x50XT will still be 24Gbps+frequency upgrade mode.

The Radeon RX 7000 refresh lineup is rumored to have 24 Gbps memory bandwidth. While commenting on when the refreshed lineup will hit shelves, Twitter user @greymon55 hinted at an early 2024 launch. The current-gen Nvidia flagship, the RTX 3090 Ti already sports a fast 24 Gbps memory. Thus, the RX 7000 refresh lineup will put Team Red on the same page.

