Nvidia to reportedly launch/reveal three RTX 40 series GPUs at Geforce Beyond: Expect price, rumored specs, and more

As per recent leaks, Nvidia is expected to drop three graphics cards in the first wave of the upcoming RTX 40 series launch. Several sources have confirmed the RTX 4090 24 GB graphics card.

However, other sources have confirmed that the RTX 4080 will be launched in two VRAM variants. These include a 12 GB variant and a 16 GB variant. These GPUs will be coupled with a budget offering targeted at a lower price. This card is allegedly an RTX 4070 Ti.

Leakers say RTX 40 series will bring "graphics cards this fall that you guys probably want"

An RTX 30 series Founders' Edition card (Image via Nvidia)

Renowned leaker Moore's Law is Dead (MLID) has extensively discussed the upcoming graphics cards from Team Green on his social media handles. According to him, the RTX 40 Series lineup may kick off with a single graphics card as of October. This GPU is the company's new flagship, the RTX 4090 24 GB.

Other high-end GPUs, which MLID believes to be RTX 4080 or RTX 4070 or a Ti variant, will be launched in early or mid-November.

Tune into the next Broken Silicon for the full leak, & remember that you can subscribe to the Patreon to hear it early! CURRENT Lovelace Release Schedule:1) RTX 4090 launches early/mid October2) RTX 4080 launches early/mid November3) RTX 4070 (Ti?) launches early/mid NovemberTune into the next Broken Silicon for the full leak, & remember that you can subscribe to the Patreon to hear it early!

The leaker has cited several anonymous sources to back up his bold claims. Other issues that surfaced in his statement included the massive unsold Ampere graphics card volume.

It was previously known that Ampere graphics cards did not sell thanks to a global chip shortage that lasted a couple of years. Most gamers could not get their hands on an Nvidia RTX graphics card. Thus, several AIB partners in Team Green are left with huge inventories of Ampere-based GPUs.

🎮 JMW_BOYZ 🎮 @JMW_BOYZ



I'm glad crypto has crashed into oblivion, because now us gamers will have a chance to get one at launch, while those who invested and wasted money on crypto can continue to cry about it.



#NVIDIA Nvidia are about to reveal the RTX 40 series GPUs.I'm glad crypto has crashed into oblivion, because now us gamers will have a chance to get one at launch, while those who invested and wasted money on crypto can continue to cry about it. Nvidia are about to reveal the RTX 40 series GPUs. I'm glad crypto has crashed into oblivion, because now us gamers will have a chance to get one at launch, while those who invested and wasted money on crypto can continue to cry about it. #NVIDIA https://t.co/WyeDaLNzhk

In a Q2 earnings call, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang expressed the company's intent to regulate the prices and availability of RTX 40 series GPUs. The company will sell RTX 30 series offerings alongside the upcoming graphics cards. The latter will be a premium option.

The leaker confirmed that Nvidia would earnestly implement this strategy with their RTX 40 series cards. He said, citing a source, that the company will price the upcoming GPUs like RTX 20 series graphics cards based on the "Turing" architecture.

Another source supported the theory and stated that the RTX 40 series GPUs are pretty expensive to manufacture.

Leaked pricing info

The Geforce RTX branding on an FE GPU (Image via Nvidia)

Moore's Law is Dead also leaked vital info about how the upcoming Lovelace graphics cards will be priced.

The RTX 4090 is supposed to be a costly and premium option. The leaker expects the flagship GPU from Nvidia to be priced higher than the RTX 3090 Ti. A card was initially introduced for $1999. However, the GPU will be priced below $2500.

The AD102-based RTX 4090 is also expected to have two variants with varying power draw requirements. The top-tier variant will have a power requirement of 660W. The other variant will be rated at 450W to ensure that the flagship GPU runs on systems with current-gen PSUs.

Alex is "straight" but obsessed with Bailey Jay @OhNoItsAlexx GET READY BOYS



Used Cards will flood the market...RIGHT at the moment Nvidia announces 40 series....



Jensen will make the 40 series price stupidly high..no one will buy it..he'll release a "Super" Variant...and then tank the price to move units.



Screen Cap this GET READY BOYSUsed Cards will flood the market...RIGHT at the moment Nvidia announces 40 series....Jensen will make the 40 series price stupidly high..no one will buy it..he'll release a "Super" Variant...and then tank the price to move units.Screen Cap this https://t.co/TwV5DRqX8B

Below the RTX 4090, Nvidia will sell the RTX 4080. The card will have two variants. As speculated, the price of RTX 3090 Ti-killer would be around the $1000 bracket. However, he said a $1,200 price tag would not be surprising.

However, he ultimately gave a wide price bracket of "$800 to $1200." The lower price margin might seem realistic, with a slightly turned-down version hitting the market.

Coming to the mid-range RTX 4070, the leaker mentioned that his sources had confirmed a $700 price bracket for this entry. He stated that this price can be justified as long as the alleged 4070 TI "narrowly beat the 3090 Ti."

Edited by Srijan Sen