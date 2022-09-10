How RTX 40 series and AMD RX 7000 could push the mid-range GPUs to surpass last-gen flagships

The next-gen Nvidia GPUs might be named the RTX 40 series and the AMD GPUs might be called the RX 7000 series. Both these lineups will be launching later this year.

Graphics card availability has improved throughout 2022. GPUs once sold for thousands of dollars are now available under the $1000 mark. This makes it increasingly tempting for users who have been waiting to get their hands on one of the highest-end GPUs available this generation.

For instance, the RTX 3090 Ti, which initially debuted at $1,999, is now available for $1,099. Similarly, users can spot the $1,199 RTX 3080 Ti for as low as $739.99. The RX 6900 XT, which has an MSRP of $999.99, is currently selling for $769.99 only.

Although these GPUs are extremely capable at any resolution for modern AAA gaming purposes, users should hold on to their current setup and not upgrade to the RTX 30 series or RX 6000 series video cards.

RTX 40 series and RX 7000 series might change the meaning of value for money

An RDNA 2-based graphics card (Image via AMD)

Graphics card performance leaps with the launch of every new generation of products. Judging by the trends, a lower-tier next-gen video card catches up with the higher-tier last-gen equivalent. For example, RTX 3070 caught up with the performance of the RTX 2080 Ti.

With the upcoming RTX 40 series and RX 7000, we can see a similar trend continue. The next-gen RTX 4080 and the RX 7800 XT will easily catch up with the RTX 3090 Ti and the RX 6950 XT respectively. While not a surprise, these next-gen GPUs will be much cheaper than the current-gen flagships they are poised to beat.

To add to the pricing difference, the upcoming GPUs will also be supported for longer than the current-gen offerings which have already completed two years of their lifespan.

The next-gen GPUs will come with increased power requirements. However, since users are looking at a tier lower than the current gen, the TDP might be the same or lower. RTX 4080 will allegedly have a 340 W power limit, unlike the 450 W RTX 3090 Ti it targets to beat.

Thus, if users have waited this long for GPUs to improve in terms of pricing, it is recommended for them to wait a month longer to get even better and improved next-gen cards.

However, this should not stop users who are in dire need of a rendering machine for their system. The current-gen RTX 30 series graphics cards are quite capable and can nail any workload with ease. Thus, if waiting is not an option, consider buying a GPU.

Users can also consider buying a low-end GPU like the RX 6600 or the RTX 2060. Both of these cards are available for around $250. Once the next-gen options have entered the market, they can shift to a much faster card.

Also, this formula is only applicable for high-end GPUs like RTX 3070 and above. Nvidia will supposedly launch the performance-focused RTX 4060 and the entry-level RTX 4050 series a few months after the Lovelace GPUs debut. AMD might follow the same trend too and waiting that long does not make sense.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta