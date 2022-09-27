Is AMD Ryzen 7 7700X worth buying?

The first wave of Ryzen 7000 CPUs includes an eight-core 7700X and three other processors. This high-end processor is mainly targeted at gamers who want to build big-budget systems. It comes with astounding single-core and multi-core performance.

Thus, several users will be drawn to the $449 Zen 4 chip. However, a few more factors should be considered before buying the eight-core Ryzen chip.

Should gamers buy the Ryzen 7 7700X?

A Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 processor (Image via AMD)

In terms of gaming performance, the Ryzen 7 7700X is almost as powerful or about 1% faster than the Core i9 12900KS. This could make the latest chip a bargain deal for most gamers. However, it is worth noting that the Ryzen 7000 will be a costly platform.

A quality AM5 motherboard will cost a lot more than the available LGA1700 or AM4 offerings. Currently, the cheapest motherboards based on the AM5 socket go for $300. With the launch of B650 and B650 Extreme chipsets, the margin will drop to around $125, according to AMD.

Moreover, the new Ryzen processors only support DDR 5 memory. The new memory generation is at least twice as expensive as compared to the older DDR 4 standard.

HKEPC @hkepcmedia AMD Ryzen 7000 香港 MSRP 正式售價︰

Ryzen 5 7600X

6C 12T / 4.7GHz-5.3GHz / 105W / HK$2,599

Ryzen 7 7700X

8C 16T / 4.5GHz~5.4GHz / 105W / HK$3,399

Ryzen 9 7900X

12C 24T / 4.7GHz~5.6GHz / 170W / HK$4,599

Ryzen 9 7950X

16C 32T / 4.5GHz~5.7GHz / 170W / HK$5,999 AMD Ryzen 7000 香港 MSRP 正式售價︰Ryzen 5 7600X6C 12T / 4.7GHz-5.3GHz / 105W / HK$2,599Ryzen 7 7700X8C 16T / 4.5GHz~5.4GHz / 105W / HK$3,399Ryzen 9 7900X12C 24T / 4.7GHz~5.6GHz / 170W / HK$4,599Ryzen 9 7950X16C 32T / 4.5GHz~5.7GHz / 170W / HK$5,999 ⭕️ AMD Ryzen 7000 香港 MSRP 正式售價︰◼️ Ryzen 5 7600X6C 12T / 4.7GHz-5.3GHz / 105W / HK$2,599 ◼️ Ryzen 7 7700X8C 16T / 4.5GHz~5.4GHz / 105W / HK$3,399◼️ Ryzen 9 7900X12C 24T / 4.7GHz~5.6GHz / 170W / HK$4,599◼️ Ryzen 9 7950X16C 32T / 4.5GHz~5.7GHz / 170W / HK$5,999 https://t.co/Du9b69ZOXX

Users will also have to get a beefier cooler for their new Ryzen processor as these chips are extremely hot-running. They also come with significantly improved power requirements. Thus, a better power supply is also recommended.

All of this adds up to the overall cost of the system. In contrast, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, which performs the same in video games, will save gamers a lot of money. This chip supports older AM4 motherboards. A decent option based on the B450 chipset will suffice for the 5800X3D.

Add to this, the processor that pioneered 3D V-caching technology supports DDR 4 memory. Thus, gamers can save a lot of money while enjoying similar performance metrics.

Should professionals and content creators buy the latest Ryzen 7?

Performance lifts promised by the AMD Ryzen 7000 (Image via AMD)

The story completely flips when we consider the productivity performance of the Ryzen 7 7700X. The chip has unmatched single-core and multi-core performance metrics that apps like Blender, Premiere Pro, Unreal Engine, and more can benefit from.

In the Cinebench R23 single-thread benchmark, the eight-core Ryzen chip managed a score of 2,001. In the multi-core performance test, the chip managed a score of 19,633. In comparison, the last-gen Ryzen 7 5700X scores 1,535 and 13,526 in single-thread and multi-thread tests, respectively.

The Core i7 12700K is significantly behind the Ryzen 7 in the single-thread benchmark with a score of 1,851 points. However, the Intel chip beats Team Red's offering in the multi-core benchmark, with a score of 21,213. This makes the 12700K a viable alternative to the new Ryzen 7 7700X processor.

A similar trend continues in the Blender tests. While the Ryzen 7 7700X scores 149.31, 89.8, and 70.9 in Monster, Junk, and Classroom, respectively, the 12700K pulls ahead with a score of 160.04, 90.59, and 76.42.

Overall, although the Ryzen 7 7700X is a powerful option, Intel has an advantage over this new chip. Moreover, with the Core i7 12700K, users can save some money as it is $40 cheaper, has wider motherboard support, and supports the older DDR 4 memory standard.

Conclusion

The Ryzen 7 7700X is a powerful and capable processor for any workload. However, terrible pricing, limited motherboard support, and expensive DDR options rob this chip of its value.

AMD's older Ryzen chip with 3D V-caching technology and the competition pulls ahead of Team Red with more value-for-money offerings that promise similar or better performance.

