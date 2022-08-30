AMD Ryzen 7000 motherboards explained - X670 & B650, Extreme chipset, prices, and more

AMD's Ryzen 7000 series CPUs will be the next step for the company as it steps into the future of superpower chips to power devices worldwide. Earlier on August 30, Dr. Lisa Su revealed the 7000 series and more, as fans have been anticipating over the past few months.

The new CPU will enhance the performance even more than their previous renditions. AMD has also revealed a fresh line of chipsets to accommodate them, and has increased their already robust line of 500+ motherboards in the market.

Lisa Su @LisaSu So much fun today launching @AMDRyzen 7000 series with Zen 4 and our brand new AM5 platform! Great to have our press and analysts with us in person for the first time in a few years! So much fun today launching @AMDRyzen 7000 series with Zen 4 and our brand new AM5 platform! Great to have our press and analysts with us in person for the first time in a few years! https://t.co/K5DsEJgmHn

The company has been a leading name in the hardware industry over the years, providing stiff competition to Intel. It has its line of both flagship and budget offerings when it comes to processors and more. With the new product, AMD hopes to go the extra mile in providing users with more options and greater device flexibility.

AMD's B650E will efficiently power up the new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs

Earlier in the evening, AMD revealed not only the Ryzen 7000 but the B650E chipset, which will power the processor. It has been made to keep up with the capabilities and prowess of the device in question. Prior to this, the company had already revealed the X670, X670E, and the standard edition of the B650 this year.

Laus Deo @hatimhtm2003 AMD B650E “Extreme” motherboard chipset has been confirmed AMD B650E “Extreme” motherboard chipset has been confirmed https://t.co/hlNvFRNzCr

The B650E is the "extreme" edition of the chip, which was earlier announced in the year. Being the "extreme" edition, it will have the advantage of PCIe 5.0 lanes in at least one of the M2 slots. In addition, there's a likely scenario for the chipset having optional PCLe 5.0 support for one of the graphics slots.

Overall, tonight's announcement will offer a far better choice for those looking for an affordable option. Thanks to the additional support, the B650E offers the same productivity but at a cheaper cost.

The PCLe 5.0 offers better performance but comes at a higher cost. The PCB requirement goes higher to ensure the signal integrity isn't compromised. This change from its previous rendition would traditionally require costlier controller sets. Thankfully, the Extreme chipset will help avoid that, and users can pick from either AMD's X6570 or X670E.

Based on what AMD has announced, the Ryzen 7000 will be launched on September 27 this year. Its release will coincide with that of the X670E and X670 chipsets. The B650 and B650E will be launched next month, although the specific date hasn't been announced.

Based on the public domain information, the company will likely keep the original prices with the Ryzen 7000 series. The cheapest offering will be the Ryzen 5 7600EX, which will be offered at $299 and goes up to $799 for the top-end model.

AMD Ryzen @AMDRyzen Ryzen 7000 Series desktop processors will be available globally beginning Sept. 27, starting at an SEP of $299 USD. Ryzen 7000 Series desktop processors will be available globally beginning Sept. 27, starting at an SEP of $299 USD. https://t.co/YfmQoJzyxt

It's hard to predict what the pricing of the motherboards will be at this point. The price of the Ryzen 7000 series comes on the back of leaks and it has now been officially confirmed. It will be a matter of great intrigue to find out what pricing the company follows with its upcoming motherboards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan