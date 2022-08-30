AMD reveals much-awaited Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, specs, prices, release date, and more

AMD's CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, announced the Ryzen 7000 processors at a special event today in Austin, Texas. The new CPUs are much faster than anticipated as the Zen 4 architecture chips have a higher IPC and a bigger single-threaded boost than what was said in Computex a couple of months ago.

The company has gone above and beyond its older Zen 3 CPUs and will provide solid competition to Intel's unannounced 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs that promise to deliver up to a double-digit boost in performance.

All the details of the upcoming AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU range are below.

AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs are best for gaming and content creation

The latest chipsets will have a new AM5 platform that will support the world's first 5nm desktop PC processors, which is great news for gamers, content creators, and designers.

With the new socket coupled with the latest Zen 4 architecture, the processors will have optimized high performance while leading in energy efficiency. Moreover, the old AM4 coolers will be compatible with AM5 sockets for an easier platform transition.

Specifications

With the enormous improvements in specifications, AMD's top processors will also be 47% more efficient than the competition. This was made possible due to various new power management technologies that the company leveraged from its efficient mobile processors.

Model Cores/Threads Boost/ Base Frequency Total Cache PCIe TDP AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16C/32T Up to 5.7 / 4.5 GHz 80MB Gen 5 170W AMD Ryzen 9 7900X 12C/24T Up to 5.6 / 4.7 GHz 76MB Gen 5 170W AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8C/16T Up to 5.4 / 4.5 GHz 40MB Gen 5 105W AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6C/12T Up to 5.3 / 4.7 GHz 38MB Gen 5 105W

As expected, the new CPUs will be compatible with PCIe Gen 5, which supports up to 24 lanes, and dual-channel DDR5 memory that will help systems achieve unseen speeds. However, the new CPUs are dropping support for DDR4 memory.

The instructions per clock (IPC) has increased by up to 13% over the predecessor, which is quite remarkable. The single-threaded metrics will see a boost in performance of up to 29%, which is most important for gamers as it will directly improve frame rates.

The company claimed 11% more speed in single-thread performance over Intel's i9-12900K and 44% more speed in multi-threaded performance. Moreover, it was stated that the Zen 4 architecture would have 47% more performance per watt than its competition.

According to Dr. Lisa Su, AMD's top model, Ryzen 9 7950X, is "simply the best" for gaming and content creation. It has the best specifications that can be boosted up to 5.7 GHz, with the chance for overclockers to achieve 6GHz.

It performs 15% faster than the company's previous flagship CPU in 1080p gaming and boosts performance by 40% in content creation. During the event, AMD claimed that the 7950X is the fastest CPU in the world.

Price and release date

The chipsets are reasonably priced, with the strongest Ryzen 9 7950X priced at $699, which features 16 cores and 32 threads. The Ryzen 5 7600X starts at $299 and features six cores and 12 threads.

The mid-ranged CPUs, Ryzen 9 7900X (12 cores and 24 threads) and Ryzen 7 7700X, with eight cores and 16 threads, will cost $549 and $399, respectively.

All the above chips are set to launch at the end of next month, on September 27. Moreover, the company claimed that the future generation Zen 5 architecture CPUs are scheduled to launch in 2024.

