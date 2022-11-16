Team Red is striking hard this generation, with two flagship-tier GPUs hitting the market next month. The Radeon RX 7900 XT is the slightly weaker variant among the two.

The 7900 XT is a pricey GPU and will set gamers back $899. However, it is quite cheap compared to Nvidia's RTX 4090 and 4080.

Thus, several gamers are willing to bet their money on AMD this holiday season. However, many are looking at the last-gen flagship, the Radeon RX 6900 XT. The RDNA 2 GPUs are selling at affordable price tags after AMD cut their prices by a solid margin earlier this Fall.

The 6900 XT is a solid performer in almost every modern video game. The card can easily pull off 4K gaming in the highest possible settings. Although AMD lags in terms of ray tracing and temporal upscaling, no gamer will be disappointed with the flagship card from 2020.

By how much does the Radeon RX 7900 XT pull ahead of the RX 6900 XT?

With 5,120 streaming processors, 320 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), 128 Render Output Units (ROPs), and 16 GB of GDDR6 memory, the Radeon RX 6900 XT is a formidable card. It is available for $700 in leading retail stores. This makes it a value-for-money offering over the new RX 7000 series and RTX 40 series GPUs.

However, the RX 7900 XT is a much more powerful option, thanks to its refined RDNA 3 architecture. It is based on the flagship Navi 31 GPU that packs 5,376 streaming processors, 336 TMUs, 192 ROPs, and 20 GB of GDDR6 memory under its hood.

The card boasts 40% to 50% more performance than the 6900 XT, depending on the video game it is being benchmarked in. AMD has also improved the ray tracing performance of its cards with the RX 7900 XT and the RX 7900 XTX.

The new cards will also introduce FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 3, a technology that will introduce frame generation like Nvidia's DLSS 3.

However, the latest offering from AMD, the RX 7900 XT, will set gamers back $899. The extra $200 will ensure a more future-proof system. In addition to the extra performance, the cards will also be supported for longer.

Several add-in board (AIB) partners of AMD, namely ASUS, MSI, ASRock, and more, are readying options that cost more than the $900 price tag. These flagship options will pack beefier heatsinks, higher clock speeds, and slightly higher performance levels.

The average gamer will barely notice any significant difference between the two graphics cards. At UHD resolution, the Radeon RX 6900 XT can deliver playable framerates in even the most demanding titles.

However, it is worth noting that the performance metrics revealed by AMD in the launch event should be taken with a grain of salt. The numbers are derived in controlled environments that are often hard to replicate in a gamer's rig.

The reviews of the GPUs will give more insight into the exact performance metrics. In addition, reviewers will test thermal and power efficiency, metrics that will help draw clear comparisons against the Nvidia RTX 40 series options.

Thus, users should wait until the reviews of these graphics cards drop sometime next month before jumping to conclusions.

