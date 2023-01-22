5 best AIB models for AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is among the fastest graphics cards money can buy today. The GPU is the second-best option for gaming, losing only to the RTX 4090, which costs 60% more.

Thus, the 7900 XTX is a solid option for gamers looking to build a high-end gaming rig in 2023. The card is currently available on store shelves at or near MSRP and, in many aspects, makes more sense than the flagship RTX 4090 and the $1,200 RTX 4080.

However, while purchasing the latest and greatest from Team Red, gamers will get multiple options from partner manufacturers. In total, there are 23 models from the add-in board variants. Thus, we have compiled a list of the best video card models.

A guide to choosing the best add-in card models for Radeon RX 7900 XTX

5) Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX triple-fan ($999)

The base model variant from Sapphire (Image via Sapphire)

The Sapphire base model is the best option if gamers do not want to spend a dollar more than the card's advertised MSRP. It packs a stealthy all-black design with high-quality internal components.

The card is based on a two-slot design and is 287mm long. It ships with the advertised 355W TDP. The clocks are the same as the base variant, with no factory overclocks applied.

Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX Base clock 1,855 MHz Boost clock 2,499 MHz Memory clock 2,500 MHz

Buy the Sapphire 7900 XTX from Amazon (for US and international customers).

4) PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Red Devil OC ($1,049)

The PowerColor Red Devil variant (Image via PowerColor)

The PowerColor Red Devil variant of the 7900 XTX is a high-end option from the company. At $50 over its MSRP, the GPU comes with a larger heatsink and a quad-slot design. The card is larger than a traditional 7900 XTX, measuring 338mm in length.

The 7900 XTX Red Devil also swaps the USB Type-C video output for an extra DisplayPort. It can boost up to 2,563 MHz, a remarkable rise compared to the base model that only goes up to 2,499 MHz.

PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 7900 XTX Base clock 1,855 MHz Boost clock 2,563 MHz Memory clock 2,500 MHz Card length 338 mm # of slots occupied 4 Display outputs 1x HDMI, 3x DisplayPort

Buy the PowerColor RX 7900 XTX Red Devil OC from Amazon (for US and international customers).

3) ASRock AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Phantom OC ($1,099)

The ASRock Phantom Gaming OC variant (Image via ASRock)

The ASRock Phantom OC is a premium add-in board design for the 7900 XTX. The card is based on a triple-slot design, as it packs a larger heatsink for better thermal performance. This version is larger than the base one and has a length of 330mm. It also comes with factory overclocks pre-applied.

Users can further push the card as it is based on the binned variants of the GPU. The ASRock Phantom OC model has a base clock of 1,867 MHz and can boost up to 2,617 MHz. By comparison, the standard variant has a base clock of 1,855 MHz and can boost up to 2,499 MHz.

The GPU is priced at $1,099, which makes it $100 costlier than the base model.

ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Phantom OC Base clock 1,867 MHz Boost clock 2,617 MHz Memory clock 2,500 MHz Card length 330 mm # of slots occupied 3 Display outputs 1x HDMI, 3x DisplayPort

Buy the ASRock RX 7900 XTX Phantom OC from Amazon (for US and international customers).

2) Gigabyte AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming OC ($1,149)

The Gigabyte Gaming OC variant (Image via Gigabyte)

The Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming OC is a mid-range variant from the company. This card is based on a two-slot design to fit in most cases. However, it packs a larger heatsink as compared to the standard model. The card is 331mm long.

Gigabyte has also applied slight factory overclocks to the underlying GPU. Its base clock stands at 1,867 MHz, with a useful boost of up to 2,525 MHz.

The card is $150, which is costlier than the advertised MSRP. Thus, it is one of the most expensive 7900 XTX options money can buy.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming OC Base clock 1,867 MHz Boost clock 2,525 MHz Memory clock 2,500 MHz Card length 331 mm Display outputs 2x HDMI, 2x DisplayPort

Buy the Gigabyte RX 7900 XTX Gaming OC from Amazon (for US and international users).

1) Sapphire NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Vapor-X ($1,199)

The Sapphire Nitro+ variant (Image via Sapphire)

Sapphire is known for its high-end partner card designs. The NITRO+ Vapor-X model is its flagship offering for the RX 7900 series of GPUs. The card is cooled by a vapor chamber, which increases efficiency and thermal performance.

It also packs some of the highest operating speeds on this list. The card has a base clock of 1,867 MHz and a boost clock of 2,679 MHz. In comparison, the standard variant has a base clock of 1,855 MHz and can boost up to 2,499 MHz.

The Vapor-X model is based on a quad-slot design. The card comes with two DisplayPorts and HDMI outputs.

This design comes with a much higher TDP compared to the base model GPU. It can draw up to 420W, much higher than the base version's 355W requirement.

Sapphire NITRO+ Radeon RX 7900 XTX Vapor-X Base clock 1,867 MHz Boost clock 2,679 MHz Memory clock 2,500 MHz Card length 320 mm # of slots 4 Display outputs 2x HDMI, 2x DisplayPort TDP 420W

Buy the Sapphire NITRO+ RX 7900 XTX Vapor-X from Amazon (for US customers).

