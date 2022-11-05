The RX 7900 XTX is a part of AMD's all-new graphics card lineup, the RX 7000 series. The company announced the GPU last night at the "together we advance_gaming" event.

To begin with, two graphics cards will launch on December 13, 2022. These are the Radeon RX 7900 XT and the RX 7900 XTX. Both cards are high-end flagship entries in the lineup.

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is the best-in-class offering from Team Red. The graphics card is a direct competitor to the RTX 4090 from Nvidia. It comes with much better power efficiency and almost equivalent performance levels while costing only a fraction of the Nvidia flagship.

With this new generation, AMD is also packing its cards with many new updates and features to eliminate the strategic disadvantages the RX 6000 series video cards had. Overall, this makes the RX 7900 XTX a very lucrative option for gamers looking to build a high-end system.

The RX 7900 XTX has some key advantages over the RTX 4090

The RX 7900 XTX is a very powerful graphics card on paper. It packs 12,288 streaming processors, 384 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), 192 Render Output Units (ROPs), 96 Ray Tracing (RT) cores, and 96 Compute Units (CUs). It also has 24 GB of GDDR6 memory based on a 384-bit bus.

The new graphics cards also come with a revised design for the reference card designs. Unlike Nvidia, AMD has altered the design language by a solid margin.

Metric Geforce RTX 4090 Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU Name AD102 Navi 31 CUDA Core (Nvidia) / Streaming Processor (AMD) Count 16,384 12,288 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs) 512 384 Render Output Units (ROPs) 176 192 Ray Tracing (RT) Core Count 128 84 Tensor Core Count 512 N/A Compute Units N/A 96 Video Memory Size 24 GB 24 GB Video Memory Type GDDR6X GDDR6 Video Memory Bus Width 384 bit 384 bit Base Clock Speed 2235 MHz 1900 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2520 MHz 2505 MHz Memory Clock Speed 1313 MHz 2500 MHz MSRP US$ 1,599 US$ 999

A side-by-side spec comparison of the RTX 4090 and the upcoming 7900 XTX will not give enough insight into the performance of these graphics cards. Both of these options are based on completely different architectures, with AMD relying on a chiplet design like its Ryzen processors.

However, comparing the number of TMUs, ROPs, RT cores, and CUDA cores/streaming processors can give some insight into what to expect. Thus, it is evident that the 7900 XTX will be weaker and slower than the RTX 4090. In fact, the graphics card is slower than the Nvidia flagship and faster than the RTX 4080.

The 7900 XTX has some key benefits over the RTX 4090. The graphics card is physically smaller than the RTX 4090. This ensures wider case compatibility.

The 7900 XTX is also much more power-efficient than the RTX 4090. It is rated for 355 W instead of the 4090's 450 W power rating. The Nvidia flagship can also draw up to 600 W while delivering peak performance.

Lisa Su @LisaSu Had a great day today! Say hello to @AMD RDNA 3, the world’s first chiplet gaming GPU powering our new @radeon RX 7900 Series graphics cards!! Had a great day today! Say hello to @AMD RDNA 3, the world’s first chiplet gaming GPU powering our new @radeon RX 7900 Series graphics cards!! 👍 https://t.co/FmAnVERlFM

In addition to this, the AMD video card is much cheaper than the 4090. While the latter is priced at a hefty premium of $1,599, the former will cost gamers $999.

Conclusion

Considering the key benefits of the 7900 XTX, it is evident that AMD has a competitive advantage over Nvidia in this generation.

However, AMD cards also have some disadvantages that push the majority of gamers toward buying an Nvidia GPU. The list includes poor ray tracing and productivity performance, as well as a less efficient temporal upscaling software.

However, AMD has introduced a bunch of innovations, including FSR 3 and better ray tracing, for this generation. For now, gamers should hold upgrades and wait for the reviews of the new graphics cards before making their final decision.

