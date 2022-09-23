5 best RTX 4090 models from AIB partners

Nvidia officially unveiled the RTX 4090 24 GB GPU in the GeForce Beyond special broadcast at GTC 2022. This GPU is the new rendering king from Team Green. It comes with almost a 200 - 400% performance uplift compared to the Ampere-based RTX 3090 Ti.

These performance improvements make RTX 4090 a lucrative choice for enthusiasts. However, it also comes with a hefty price tag of $1,599.

Right after Nvidia announced their new BFGPU, several Add-in Board (AIB) partners revealed their card designs for the Ada Lovelace GPUs. The list includes Inno3D, MSI, ASUS, Palit, Colorful, PNY, and more.

Companies have gone creative with both card designs and names. However, one trend continues amongst RTX 4090 designs: All of these GPUs are massive and pack chunky heatsinks inside.

No official information on the pricing of these upcoming GPUs has been revealed yet. According to AIB partners, Nvidia has an embargo on pricing until October 12.

The best RTX 4090 designs revealed so far

5) Palit GameRock

The Palit GameRock GPU (Image via u/EmperorOfMtJouppila / Reddit)

The Palit GameRock variant of the 4090 is one of the most out-of-the-box designs. It comes with a black crystal design on the front of the card. The design is filled with RGB behind, which lights up the GPU in an interesting fashion.

The RTX 4090 GameRock is a large design that ships with a triple fan cooler, a vapor chamber, and a cold plate to provide the best air cooling performance. It comes with nine heat pipes. Overall, it is a massive brick of a video card.

4) Colorful Vulcan

The Colorful Vulcan GPU (Image via Colorful)

With the latest Vulcan, Colorful has upped its esthetics game a notch. The RTX 40 series design still comes with a display and a black and silver design like last-gen equivalents. However, larger fan sizes and an overall improved cooler have been installed to tackle the mighty AD102 GPU inside.

3) ASUS ROG Strix

The ASUS ROG Strix GPU (Image via ASUS)

The ROG Strix variant is a step away from the designs we have seen in this series. The new design focuses on boxy esthetics with streaks of red and blue that remind us of the Gundam edition hardware we have seen from the Taiwanese hardware manufacturer in the past.

Overall, the ROG Strix RTX 4090 video card is massive, as was showcased in the Twitch livestream. This GPU makes an ITX motherboard look tiny in comparison.

2) MSI Suprim X

The MSI Suprim X GPU (Image via MSI)

Introduced with the RTX 30 series, the MSI Suprim X lineup is known for its elegant and business-class looks. This contrasts sharply with most other video card designs as they are mostly based on gamer esthetics.

With the RTX 4090 variant, the Suprim X model stays consistent in terms of design cues. However, some new elements can be spotted in the revealed renders, which showcase a more edge-cut design.

Alongside the ROG Strix variant, the Suprim X RTX 4090 might be one of the highest-end video cards in the market.

1) Zotac AMP Extreme AIRO

The Zotac Gaming AMP Extreme AIRO GPU (Image via Zotac)

Amongst all the designs revealed, Zotac has taken its design game further. The company is introducing the highest-end air-cooling card named the AMP Extreme AIRO with the RTX 40 series. The new design is based on curved edges and ample RGB.

The marketing pitch is focused on aerodynamics. The company showcased how the AIRO card has been designed to enable maximum airflow. Although inspiration comes from sports cards, it makes for one of the best-designed RTX 4090 cards.

Conclusion

The upcoming RTX 40 series lineup is one of the most expensive launches from Nvidia. Amidst tumultuous market conditions, these new designs will start launching on October 12.

