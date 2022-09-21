NVIDIA RTX 4090 vs RTX 3090: How do the spec and expected performance compare for the highest end?

NVIDIA unveiled their latest RTX 4090 GPU in the GTC Sept 2022 Keynote event. The RTX 4090 is the latest top-of-the-line offering from NVIDIA, providing players up to four times the performance of the current RTX 3000 series cards.

These new GPUs will be based on the Ada Lovelace architecture that provides performance like never before. The GPU will arrive on shelves this October 12, starting at $1599 in the US.

RTX 3090 was launched back on September 24, 2020. It is the best gaming-grade GPU available in the market and since then has established its dominance as one of the best high-end GPUs.

This line of GPUs was based on the Ampere architecture, NVIDIA's second-gen RTX architecture. RTX 3090 was initially launched in the US at a starting price of $1499.

How does NVIDIA's last-gen flagship GPU compare against the RTX 4090?

RTX 4090 is no doubt a powerful GPU compared to the RTX 3090. The performance offerings of the new GPU are "beyond fast." However, that doesn't mean users should underestimate the performance capabilities of the RTX 3090.

Both the GPU can do 4K Gaming easily, but with the latest DLSS 3 support with the RTX 4000 series cards, the performance gains can be immense.

RTX 4090 vs RTX 3090 spec comparison

Here's how both GPUs compare against each other on paper:

RTX 3090 RTX 4090 Starting Price $1499 $1599 NVIDIA CUDA Cores 10496 16384 Boost Clock (Ghz) 1.7 2.52 Standard Memory Config 24GB GDDR6X 24GB GDDR6X Memory Interface Width 384-bit 384-bit Ray Tracing Cores 2nd Generation 3rd Generation Tensor Cores 3rd Generation 4th Generation NVIDIA Architecture Ampere Ada Lovelace NVIDIA DLSS 2 3 NVIDIA Encoder 7th Generation 2x 8th Generation Maximum GPU temperature (in C) 93 90 Graphics Card power (in W) 350 450 Requires System power (in W) 750 850

The latest flagship has almost 45% more CUDA cores than the RTX 3090. The Boost clock has doubled on the newer GPU. However, this performance increment also comes at a cost of 100 watts of more power consumption.

Apart from this, the new GPU's Ray Tracing cores provide up to 2x the performance over the last gen. Its new Tensor Cores enable 2x AI and Deep learning capabilities performance.

The enhanced NVIDIA encoder will enable streamers to stream their games at higher quality with less impact on the games. The new encoder ensures that viewers enjoy higher quality video output and streamers face no performance loss.

Moreover, this enhanced encoder can be used for NVIDIA's other tools, such as NVIDIA Broadcast, which contains a host of functionalities and features such as audio filtering, background removal, and more.

RTX 4090 vs RTX 3090 performance comparison

RTX 4090 vs RTX 3090 Ti performance comparison (Image via Nvidia)

NVIDIA shared the performance improvements of the RTX 4090 over the last gen GPUs. Microsoft Flight Simulator reported up to twice the performance of the RTX 3090 Ti.

Similarly, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide was more than twice the performance of the last-gen flagship. However, Cyberpunk 2077 is where the frame-per-second game is taken to an entirely new level. Providing more than four times the performance, thanks to DLSS 3.

This time around, the focus is more on the DLSS upgrades. DLSS 3 enables 4K Gaming like never before, with Ray Tracing enabled.

Conclusion

Although RTX 4090 offers higher performance, it isn't entirely worth upgrading if users already own an RTX 3090. Unless DLSS 3 is of utmost priority, only then does the 4090 make sense. Users will likely also have to upgrade their Power Supply Unit to ensure their new card receives all the necessary power to run.

If users upgrade from the RTX 2000 series GPUs, then an upgrade is in order. Performance gains would be mind-blowing over their current GPUs. The new flagship costs only $100 more than the RTX 3090, thus making it a great option to upgrade to from RTX 2000 series or prior cards.

