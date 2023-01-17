Top 5 pre-built gaming PCs with AMD Ryzen CPUs

Pre-built gaming PCs are very good options to consider if you are new to gaming computers or need a quick mix of decent components without having to put much thought into it. These devices have specifications that come straight from experts who understand the performance of individual components and their delicate balance when combined.

AMD Ryzen CPUs have been quite popular on pre-built gaming PCs over the years. Listed below are five of the top gaming PCs with AMD Ryzen CPUs for you to consider according to your gaming needs.

Ranking Alienware Aurora R10, HP OMEN 30L, and 3 other pre-built gaming PCs with AMD Ryzen CPUs

5) Alienware Aurora R10 (Ryzen Edition)

The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition boasts some impressive specs. It houses AMD's Ryzen 9 5900 as its CPU unit. The 12-core processor is a major processing powerhouse with a 32GB DDR4 SDRAM.

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is the main graphics unit along with a 16GB DDR6 dedicated memory. The unit can handle almost anything thrown at it, be it gaming or video rendering.

This pre-built gaming PC also has 2 TB storage space, both SSD and HDD. Apart from gaming, work, and recreation needs, there could also be leftover space for smooth processing support. This makes this product one of the best pre-built PC choices for gaming.

Specs

CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900 RAM 32GB DDR4 SDRAM GPU AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Storage 2TB SSD+HDD CPU Speed 4.7 GHz OS Windows 11 Home

You can buy the Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition from Amazon.

4) HP OMEN 30L

The HP OMEN 30L is one of the most popular pre-built gaming PCs ever. The sheer versatility of the chassis and HP's active services keep it among the top contenders on the market.

With customizable RGB lights, the OMEN 30L has the generic look of most gaming PCs. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor that clocks in at 3.8GHz and can be overclocked up to 4.7GHz. Along with 32GB of RAM, the CPU can produce impressive processing power for multitasking and long hours of heavy gaming.

The GPU consists of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 with a massive 10GB GDDR6 dedicated graphics memory. Running new graphics-heavy games like Hogwarts Legacy and Forspoken will not be a problem for this gaming PC.

Other than that, the device is fully equipped with multiple connectivity ports and a liquid cooling system to maintain optimal performance

Specs

CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5800X RAM 32GB DDR4 SDRAM GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Storage 1TB NVMe SSD CPU Speed 3.80 GHz OS Windows 11 Home 64

You can buy the HP OMEN 30L from Amazon (for US and international customers).

3) Corsair Vengeance a7200 Series

The Corsair Vengeance a7200 is another powerful pre-built PC on the market. With Corsair's robust RGB chassis, this device features the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X as its central unit. The CPU has been a community favorite for mid-range gaming over the years.

The unit clocks in at 3.7GHz and works well with the 16GB RAM to produce enough processing power. The cutting-edge NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060Ti graphics card powers the unit for a dedicated graphics output. It is liquid-cooled for proper heat maintenance and has attractive RGB lighting for aesthetics.

Specs

CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5600X RAM 16GB DDR4 GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060Ti Storage 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD CPU Speed 3.7 GHz OS Windows 10 Home

You can buy the Corsair Vengeance a7200 from Amazon.

2) ASUS ROG Strix GA15

The Strix GA15 from ROG was already a standard PC available for gamers at reasonable pricing. With the inclusion of the 30 series graphics card from NVIDIA, it has been revamped to a better gaming PC than before.

The ROG Strix GA15 has the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor. The CPU speed reaches 3.8GHz and can be boosted up to 4.7GHz. A 16GB DDR4 RAM comes with the unit and can be upgraded to 64GB, giving it room for expansion.

The graphics processor is NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 with an 8GB GDDR6 dedicated graphics memory. It clears most benchmarks and provides ample processing power.

The storage has two variants: a 1TB SSD and a 1TB HDD + 512GB SSD. You can opt for either as per your storage needs. With standard components and Asus' classic esthetics, the ROG Strix GA15 is a decent gaming PC featuring AMD Ryzen processors.

Specs

CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5800X RAM 16GB DDR4 GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Storage 1TB SSD, 1TB HDD + 512GB SSD CPU Speed 3.8 GHz OS Windows 10 Home, Windows 11 Home

You can buy the ROG Strix GA15 from Amazon (for US and international customers).

1) Lenovo Legion Tower 5

Lenovo's Legion Tower 5 is one of the top-rated Lenovo PCs preceding the Legion Tower 7i. It sports the AMD Ryzen's 7 5700G CPU. The octa-core processor does well to provide a base speed of 3.8GHz. With a RAM size of 16GB, the device has a decent power output for standard to mid-range processing. The chasis also displays standard heating levels under stress.

The GPU consists of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with a 12GB DDR6 graphics memory. These are some quality specifications for a gaming PC. However, it cuts back on storage with a 512GB SSD, which is something buyers should consider.

Specs

CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5700G RAM 16GB DDR4 GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Storage 512GB SSD CPU Speed 3.8 GHz OS Windows 11 Home

You can buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 from Amazon.

