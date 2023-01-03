Is the AMD RX 6800 XT worth buying in 2023?

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT was launched in 2020 as a high-end 4K gaming graphics card from the Red Camp. This model is much more powerful than the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti and slightly weaker than the RTX 3080.

With falling graphics card prices, all of these are available for around the same price, with a difference of $60 to $70. Thus, choosing between these GPUs can be tedious for gamers.

In addition to the currently available graphics cards, several new options, like the RTX 4070 Ti and the RX 7800 series, are making their way to the market. These options will be much faster than what RTX 30 series and RX 6000 series graphics cards offer.

Deciding whether to opt for the next big thing on the market or settle for a bargain on the last-gen is difficult. Let's look at what the RX 6800 XT offers and whether the price tag still makes it a sensible purchase.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

The RX 6800 XT is still a worthy purchase, but it's not free from caveats

The 6800 XT is a solid card for gaming. It is one of the highest-end RDNA 2 cards for gaming and offers solid performance at QHD and UHD resolutions. Multiple gamers use the card for competitive gaming since its rasterization performance is quite good for the price.

However, RTX 30 series prices are falling by the day. Thus, the answer to high-end gamers' needs might shift soon.

The 6800 XT is based on the Navi 21 graphics processor found on the RX 6900 XT and the 6950 XT. The GPU packs 4,608 streaming processors, 288 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), 128 Render Output Units (ROPs), and 72 RT cores.

The card packs 16 GB of 16 Gbps GDDR6 video memory clocked at 2,000 MHz. The memory of the card has a bandwidth of 512 GB/s.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Name Navi 21 Streaming Processor Count 4,608 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs) 288 Render Output Units (ROPs) 128 Ray Tracing (RT) Core Count 72 Video Memory Size 16 GB Video Memory Type 16 Gbps GDDR6 Video Memory Bus Width 256 bit Base Clock Speed 1825 MHz Game Clock Speed 2015 MHz Boost clock speed 2,250 MHz Memory Clock Speed 2000 MHz MSRP US$649

These on-paper specs translate pretty well to video games. The card performs exceptionally well in both QHD and UHD resolutions and can run almost every title in the highest settings with ray tracing turned on.

According to TechPowerUp's GPU rendering power aggregates, the card is only about 3% slower than the RTX 3080 in terms of performance.

Pricing

Three of the lowest-priced RX 6800 XT in-stock listings work to an average of $702. This number is slightly cheaper than the RTX 3080 10 GB, priced at $732 on the website.

The RTX 3070 Ti is selling for around $640 right now, but it's a much weaker card and is around 15% slower across numerous video games. Thus, the 70-class refresh card from 2021 is not a good purchase either.

The other options—the RX 6900 XT and RTX 3080 Ti—are selling for over $1,000, making them much more expensive than the RX 6800 XT. Thus, this graphics card XT comes off as a solid value-for-money option for high-end 4K gaming.

The RX 6800 XT is certainly worth buying in 2023. It may not be the fastest video card, but the pricing makes it a solid recommendation over other slightly faster but much more expensive cards on the market.

