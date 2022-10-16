Nvidia reportedly has more RTX 30 series cards set to launch after 4080 and 4090

The Nvidia RTX 30 series lineup will get more GPUs, according to a recently spotted leak in the latest Geforce 522.25 driver update. Three rumored graphics cards are headed toward the Ampere lineup. With the launch of the RTX 40 series, high pricing, and massive left-over inventory of last-gen products, the company is looking for ways to maximize profits while presenting users with ample choices.

The three upcoming GPUs have been rumored for a while now. They were spotted in the nv_dispig.inf file in the latest driver update. If launch trends are anything to go by, this listing is the final step before the graphics cards are launched in the market.

There has been no official information from Nvidia or any of its AIB partners about any upcoming 30 series GPU. Thus, users should accept this information with a grain of salt. However, the market will likely get more Ampere-based options to choose from shortly.

Upcoming additions to the RTX 30 series lineup

The three upcoming GPUs include beefed versions of GPUs that have been spotted previously. The list includes a GA102-based RTX 3070 Ti. The GA102 was exclusive to the flagship-tier RTX 3090 and 3080 lineup today. The 3070 Ti GPU currently comes with a slightly smaller and slower GA104 GPU.

The second upcoming GPU includes a GDDR6X variant of the RTX 3060 Ti. The currently available 3060 Ti comes with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory. The bump in memory specs will make the card slightly faster. The new 3060 Ti will also employ a GA104 GPU, which can be found in the current model.

The last of the upcoming GPUs includes an 8 GB variant of the RTX 3060. The budget 1080p gaming graphics card currently ships with 12 GB of GDDR6 memory. It will be based on the same GA106 GPU.

The slight reduction in the memory size will allow the card to be cheaper, a step which will make it a competitive offering when compared to the AMD Radeon RX 6600 and the newly launched Intel Arc A770 GPU.

Charlie @ghost_motley Every image I could pull from Raijintek's website on the upcoming RTX 30/RX 6000 MORPHEUS 8069 3rd party cooler Every image I could pull from Raijintek's website on the upcoming RTX 30/RX 6000 MORPHEUS 8069 3rd party cooler https://t.co/s3bowfIB8b

It is worth noting that both Nvidia and its board partners have been silent about this upcoming launch. The new graphics card will thus likely be introduced as part of a silent launch. According to a report, the new GPUs should be available for purchase before the end of October.

Nvidia recently called back a massive shipment of 300 million RTX 30 series cards. It is likely that a massive portion of the existing Ampere lineup will be repurposed into these new offerings which offer more performance and better value for money.

The company is yet to announce an MSRP for these upcoming graphics cards. Considering the recent price reduction of AMD Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs, it is likely that they will sell for the same price as current offerings.

