Why RTX 3080 Ti is not worth buying in September 2022

The Geforce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB is one of the most powerful video cards available on the market today. On paper, it is very close to the BFGPU (Big Ferocious GPU) RTX 3090 24 GB card. In action, its specs translate to a card that is 1-2% slower than the $1500 GPU.

The RTX 3080 Ti was priced at a hefty $1,199 when it was launched back in June 2021 alongside the RTX 3070 Ti.

The state of the market in Summer 2021 was ridiculous, to say the least. Graphics were being sold three to four times their MSRP. However, a number of gamers were paying the premium to get their hands on the video card. This allowed video card manufacturers like Nvidia to exploit the market conditions.

The video card market has now improved, and some of these expensive GPUs have been discounted by huge margins. The EVGA RTX 3080 Ti XC3 Ultra was spotted on Newegg for as low as $800. Thus, gamers might feel tempted to buy the card.

What kills the RTX 3080 Ti?

The RTX 3080 Ti is one of the most powerful graphics cards available in the market. It packs enough horsepower to handle any heavy machine learning (ML) or 3D rendering workload with ease. The graphics card was launched at a hefty premium, but that factor has been dealt with as of September 2022.

A quick look at RTX 3080 Ti's spec list shows that this card is very close to RTX 3090. Gamers can get almost 99% of the BFGPU's performance for $ 799.99.

GPU Name GA102 CUDA Core Count 10,240 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs) 320 Render Output Units (ROPs) 112 Ray Tracing (RT) Core Count 80 Tensor Core Count 320 Video Memory Size 12 GB Video Memory Type GDDR6X Video Memory Bus Width 384 bit Base Clock Speed 1365 MHz Boost Clock Speed 1665 MHz Memory Clock Speed 1188 MHz MSRP US$ 1,119

However, the competition, AMD, has made its prices even better to give its cards a competitive edge over Geforce RTX. The Radeon RX 6900 XT, which was initially launched for $999.99, has been discounted to the $700 margin today.

Considering the updated prices on Newegg, users can drive home an ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming D GPU for just $699.99. The Phantom Gaming D series is not a barebones graphics card. It also packs some RGB to make the card look attractive.

The RX 6900 XT is slightly more powerful than the 3080 Ti in terms of raw rasterization performance. However, AMD's ray tracing formula lags behind Nvidia Geforce's sophisticated solutions.

Thus, the 6900 XT falls short in every game with heavy ray-tracing implementation. At times, the gap can be a considerable 10%. However, the solid $100 price difference also comes into play.

Nvidia is slowly regaining its favorable spot as graphics card pricing plummets. The 3080 Ti has fallen by a solid $400 margin ever since it launched. This improves the graphics card's value proposition.

The 3080 Ti is still not a recommendation, considering how much value for money the Radeon RX 6900 XT is. However, anyone who prefers solid ray-tracing performance can opt for this video card today.

Opinion has shifted slightly towards Nvidia since the last time we checked the pricing of the 3080 Ti.

