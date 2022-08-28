Which Ryzen APU is best for budget build?

AMD's Ryzen APUs (Accelerated Processing Units) are known as viable discrete graphics card replacements. These chips pack enough graphics processing power to run modern AAA games.

Formerly called Fusion, Ryzen APUs were initially declared back in 2011. Ever since these processors' first iteration, they have undergone multiple architectural improvements.

Today, Ryzen APUs power the current-gen console hardware. The company also sells numerous APUs in the OEM market. For gamers, AMD has introduced chips with powerful graphics processors on board.

A guide to buying Ryzen APUs

An AMD Ryzen chip (Image via AMD)

AMD has two APU offerings in the current Ryzen 5000 series. The list includes the 8-core, 16-threaded Ryzen 7 5700G with a Vega 8 iGPU and the 6-core, 12-threaded Ryzen 5 5600G with a Vega 7 iGPU.

Should users buy the Ryzen 7 5700G?

The Ryzen 7 5700G is one of the most powerful APUs available in the market. This octa-core processor packs solid single-core and multi-core performance metrics.

The octa-core GCN 5th generation-based onboard graphics processor can run most AAA titles in 1080p with some sacrifices in visual fidelity.

However, AMD asks for a steep price for its best-in-class APU. Currently, this chip is selling for $289. At this price, users can assemble a system with a Core i3 12100F and a GTX 1650. It will significantly outperform the Ryzen 7 5700G.

During the GPU shortage, the Ryzen 7 5700G was a sensible option as it packed good single-core and multi-core performances and played some of the latest games without a GPU. Thus, users can hold onto their graphics card purchases until prices decrease. But, today, the Ryzen 7 5700G represents a bad value.

For users looking to buy a powerful Ryzen APU, the Ryzen 5 3400G is a viable option. It achieves almost 80% of the 5700G's performance while costing almost $100 lesser.

Should users buy the Ryzen 5 5600G?

The Ryzen 5 5600G is a six-core, twelve-threaded processor. It packs a seven-core GCN 5th generation-based graphics processor. Like the Ryzen 7 5700G, it can run most modern AAA titles. But it is slightly slower than the eight-core APU.

The 5600G is good for casual gamers and those who want to play competitive titles. The processor is slightly more potent than the Ryzen 5 3400G. Gamers looking to enjoy a solid gaming performance will be disappointed as most AAA titles barely touch 30 FPS.

However, games like CS: GO and Valorant are extremely playable. Thus, competitive gamers who are not looking to spend much money on their system can purchase the 5600G.

Upcoming Ryzen APUs

With the Ryzen 6000 mobile platform, AMD introduced RDNA 2-based mobile APUs. These processors have proven to be much faster than the chips based on the aging GCN 5th generation architecture.

With Ryzen 7000 desktop platform, which is scheduled to launch this year, will introduce RDNA 3-based APUs as AMD aims to make APU gaming a viable option. Although every Zen 4 processor is rumored to have some graphics processor on board, the APUs will pack extraordinary gaming performance, unlike its predecessors.

However, judging AMD's typical launch pattern, these APUs will not launch until Summer 2023. Thus, gamers might have to stick to the Ryzen 7 5700G or the 5600G until the more powerful next-gen Ryzen APUs debut.

Unlike Intel, AMD strives to develop successful gaming solutions on a single chip. For a couple of generations, their APU solutions have driven console gaming. The PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X, and the Series S pack RDNA-2 are based on APUs.

AMD is working hard to develop viable dGPU replacements in the desktop space. The future of Ryzen APUs seems interesting.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen