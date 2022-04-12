Best GTA 5 settings for GTX 1650 revealed

GTA 5 was initially released in 2013, but the PC port didn't arrive for another two years. The new and updated version for PC, PS4, and Xbox One brought improved graphics, new and exclusive items and features, and other enhancements.

Despite being almost seven years old, the game is still quite difficult to run on modern PCs. With the chip shortage and the rise in prices of graphics cards, gamers have had to resort to budget cards like the GTX 1650. Since this is not a top-range graphics card, players should make certain adjustments to run GTA 5 smoothly.

This article explores such tweaks in detail, including a setup that focuses on quality and another that prefers performance.

GTA 5 optimum graphics settings for players with GTX 1650 graphics card

Although the global lockdowns have mostly been lifted, the chip shortage hasn't been normalized yet. Graphics cards and processor prices are still quite high across most of the world. In addition, many sellers have resorted to scalping or selling at raised prices despite market prices being lowered.

As a result, gamers are left with no choice but to stick to budget gaming laptops or cheaper graphics cards and processors. The GTX 1650 by Nvidia became extremely popular almost immediately upon its release in 2019, mostly due to its affordable price tag.

Since the lockdown, the GTX 1650 has once again become the most popular choice for gamers worldwide, with GTX 1650 laptops almost flooding the market. Hence, it's understandable that many GTA 5 players are running the game with this card.

Graphics configuration 1

This graphics configuration ensures a smooth and lag-free gameplay at the expense of quality. This will definitely be beneficial for GTA Online players who wish to get every advantage they can take for PvP sessions. The average framerate stays over 80, although the drop in quality is negligible.

Here are the settings:

Graphics page 1:

Graphics settings page 1 (Image via FrameRated, YouTube)

Graphics page 2:

Graphics settings page 2 (Image via FrameRated, YouTube)

Graphics page 3:

Graphics settings page 3 (Image via FrameRated, YouTube)

Advanced Graphics:

Advanced Graphics settings (Image via FrameRated, YouTube)

PC specifications:

CPU: Intel i7 6700K 4C/8T@4.2GHZ

Intel i7 6700K 4C/8T@4.2GHZ GPU: GTX 1650 4GB

GTX 1650 4GB RAM: 16GB DDR4 2400MHZ (dual-channel)

16GB DDR4 2400MHZ (dual-channel) Storage: 512GB SSD

512GB SSD Display: 15.6" 1080P 60 Hz

Graphics configuration 2

This graphics configuration emphasizes on getting the best quality possible without letting the framerate drop below acceptable levels. The FPS stays at over 70 most of the time, although moving over grass might lower it down to around 50. An average FPS of 70 is more than acceptable in a single-player game, and it would also appeal to GTA Online players.

Here are the settings:

Graphics page 1:

Graphics settings page 1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Graphics page 2:

Graphics settings page 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Graphics page 3:

Graphics settings page 1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Advanced Graphics:

Graphics settings page 1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

PC specifications:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H @3.00 GHz

AMD Ryzen 5 4600H @3.00 GHz GPU: GTX 1650 4GB (Mobile)

GTX 1650 4GB (Mobile) RAM: 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz (dual-channel)

16GB DDR4 3200 MHz (dual-channel) Storage: 1 TB HDD, 256GB SSD

1 TB HDD, 256GB SSD Display: 15.6" 1080P 120 Hz

Edited by Shaheen Banu