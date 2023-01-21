Is AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX worth buying in 2023?

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is a high-end graphics card released in late 2022. It is based on the RDNA 3 architecture and is part of the Radeon RX 7900 series. The card is designed for gaming, content creation, and AI workloads and performs exceptionally well in all those metrics at an amazing price.

The GPU, however, faces severe competition in the market from its Nvidia counterpart. The RTX 4080 competes with the RX 7900 XTX neck-to-neck in terms of performance. As a result, there might be some confusion in the minds of those willing to upgrade their GPUs in the near future.

Hence, as we move into 2023, it's important to consider whether or not the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is still worth buying.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX caters to gamers looking for best performance

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is a high-end gaming card targeted towards gaming royalty. The card is meant to be used for 4K gaming and can even play some titles at 8K resolutions without breaking a sweat. This was revealed by AMD on its official YouTube channel. The video showcased the Lies of P, running at 8K with smooth framerates with the RX 7900 XTX.

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX features 96 compute units, 96 ray accelerators, 24GB of GDDR6 memory, and a base clock speed of 2.3GHz. This combination of powerful components allows the card to deliver stunning visuals and smooth gameplay in even the most demanding games.

Additionally, the card supports ray tracing, allowing more realistic lighting and shadows in-game.

As mentioned earlier, one of the most notable features of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is its support for 8K resolution gaming. While that is only possible in some instances, the card is an excellent choice for those seeking the best gaming experience on a 4K display.

However, such a performance comes at a cost. Although the card is power efficient, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX has a TDP (thermal design power) of 355W, which is high for a graphics card. This means that it will require a high-quality power supply (800W is recommended by AMD) and a cooling system to run efficiently.

That being said, not all is perfect with the RX 7900 XTX. It still lags behind the RTX 4080 in terms of ray tracing performance. The superior RTX cores on the Nvidia GPUs allow them to edge out their AMD counterparts.

But the RX 7900 XTX makes up for it with its price. Right now, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX starts at $999. Meanwhile, the RTX 4080 starts at $1199, presenting almost a $200 difference.

You can buy the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX here.

Conclusion - Is it worth it in 2023?

In conclusion, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is a powerful graphics card based on AMD's latest and most powerful architecture. When considering rasterization performance, it competes with Nvidia's RTX 4080. However, it lags behind in terms of ray tracing performance.

Hence, if users want a GPU that performs similarly to the RTX 4080 without ray tracing and comes at a lower price point, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX clinches the debate. However, for those willing to shell out a few extra bucks and seeking flawless ray tracing, this Radeon GPU leaves a lot to be desired.

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links for the products mentioned.

Poll : 0 votes