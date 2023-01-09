5 best GPUs for 4K UHD gaming in 2023

UHD gaming is gaining popularity as newer consoles support greater resolutions, providing almost four times the number of pixels as today's most popular standard of Full High Definition.

Players can enjoy the latest titles with unmatched visual clarity and quality. However, UHD gaming hardware costs much more than a GPU that can run games in 1080p and 1440p.

Those who want to build a cost-effective gaming PC to play games in 4K are often left with a dilemma. Thus, we have summed together the best GPUs for 4K gaming, starting with the budget options to the most expensive ones in the market in the list.

GPUs for 4K UHD gaming and their prices

5) AMD Radeon RX 6800 ($519.99)

The PowerColor Fighter RX 6800 graphics card (Image via Newegg)

Radeon's RX 6800 is a budget UHD gaming card from the last generation of AMD GPUs. The card was launched with a price tag of $579 back in 2020, but it currently sells way below its retail tag.

The RX 6800 can easily outperform the RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti in terms of rasterization performance, making it a suitable option for gamers who want to build a UHD gaming PC under $1,000.

Buy the RX 6800 from Amazon (for the US and internationally)

4) Nvidia RTX 3080 10 GB ($615)

The Biostar RTX 3080 10 GB Gaming video card (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 3080 was launched as Nvidia's 4K gaming champion in 2020, and it still holds up pretty well in the resolution. Although gamers should not expect 90-class performance from this GPU, it can deliver an enjoyable UHD gaming experience without fail.

This graphics card is currently selling under its $700 launch MSRP. Such a deal is even better for gamers who want to build a PC for around $1,000 for UHD gaming.

Buy the RTX 3080 10 GB from Amazon (for the US and internationally)

3) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT ($799.99)

The Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XT Vapor-X 20 GB video card (Image via Sapphire)

The Radeon RX 7900 XT is a high-end graphics card launched as a part of the new RDNA 3-based RX 7000 series lineup. This GPU is a slightly cut-down version of the higher-end $1,000 RX 7900 XTX. However, it packs enough power to beat some of the best GPUs from the last generation.

According to TechPowerUp's GPU computing prowess aggregates, the 7900 XT boasts better rasterization performance than the RTX 3090 and the 3090 Ti.

However, ray tracing and temporal upscaling have been Nvidia's turf over the last couple of years. This fact leads to a slightly worse ranking of this 7900 XT compared to an equally powerful 3090 Ti in UHD gaming.

Buy the RX 7900 XT from Amazon (for the US)

2) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 Ti ($1,399)

The Zotac Gaming RTX 3090 Ti AMP Extreme HOLO (Image via Newegg)

Although the RTX 3090 Ti is now a generation old, it is still a solid competitor for UHD gaming. This GPU can handle almost every recent game at 4K resolution without significant framerate drops.

However, some demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Dying Light 2 require Deep Learning Super Sampling technology to hit playable framerates if gamers crank the settings to the absolute maximum.

Thus, users who care about maximum visual fidelity over anything else should opt for the RTX 3090.

Buy the RTX 3090 Ti from Amazon (for the US and internationally)

1) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 ($2,099)

The MSI Geforce RTX 4090 Gaming Trio (Image via Newegg)

Nvidia's RTX 4090 is the highest-end model Team Green currently has to offer and is a massive step up from the last-gen flagship RTX 3090 Ti. This GPU is the first to let one play games in the highest settings in native 4K resolution without needing temporal upscaling technologies like DLSS.

Overall, the GPU is a fantastic option for high refresh rates and a UHD gaming experience. However, the price shows that the card is not built for everybody. It was launched at a hefty tag of $1,599 and currently sells for over $2,000.

Edgar Oganesyan @Ed_TechSource This custom painted ASUS TUF RTX 4090 looks so good in this build. 🥹. This custom painted ASUS TUF RTX 4090 looks so good in this build. 🥹. https://t.co/Hr1R47Dd3k

Thus, most gamers will have to side with the options listed above.

Buy the RTX 4090 from Amazon (for the US and internationally)

UHD gaming is still quite costly, so gamers will have to spend at least $1,000 to build a PC that can run a game at the resolution. But with time, the lower barrier of entry into gaming at this resolution will drop, allowing more gamers to utilize the extra fidelity and crispness.

Poll : 0 votes