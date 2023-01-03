Why the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti is worth buying in 2023

The Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 Ti was launched as the company's 1440p champion in the summer of 2021. It is a slightly beefed-up version of the RTX 3070 and outperformed the $500 budget champion by a small margin.

The card launched at an MSRP of $599. However, even almost two years after its release, it is selling over its retail price. The cheapest models on Newegg are available at $649.

In addition, Nvidia will launch the RTX 4070 Ti at CES this year. In this market, gamers building a mid-range, high-performance 1440p gaming rig might get confused while choosing video cards.

Let's take a look at whether buying the RTX 3070 Ti makes any sense in 2023.

Pricing and the competition is killing the RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti is a high-performance video card for 1440p gaming. It is based on the GA104 graphics processor like the RTX 3070.

The card packs 6,144 CUDA cores, 192 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), 96 Render Output Units (ROPs), and 48 ray tracing acceleration cores. It comes with 8 GB of 19 Gbps GDDR6X video memory that is based on a 256-bit memory bus.

The 3070 Ti has a total bandwidth of 608.3 GB/s. It is rated for a total board power (TBP) of 290W, which puts it among the most power-inefficient cards out there.

GPU Name GA104 CUDA Core Count 6,144 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs) 192 Render Output Units (ROPs) 96 Ray Tracing (RT) Core Count 48 Tensor Core Count 192 Video Memory Size 8 GB Video Memory Type 19 Gbps GDDR6X Video Memory Bus Width 256 bit Base Clock Speed 1575 MHz Boost Clock Speed 1770 MHz Memory Clock Speed 1188 MHz MSRP US$ 599

In terms of rendering prowess, the card is about 7% faster than the original RTX 3070 and is slightly slower than the RX 6800 and 6800 XT from AMD. It is also about 21% slower than the RTX 3080.

It is no wonder that the 3070 Ti is a massive pixel pusher in video games. The card can run every game in the highest settings at 1440p. It can handle most titles at UHD resolution as well.

Options from the competition

The RX 6700 XT and the 6750 XT

AMD has launched multiple cards to compete against the RTX 3070 Ti. The RX 6700 XT and the 6750 XT are the direct competitors of the card. However, they are slower than both of the cards in the RTX 3070 series.

According to TechPowerUp's GPU rendering power aggregates, the 6700 XT is about 19% slower than the 3070 Ti, and the 6750 XT trails the card by 12%.

However, the pricing of the cards makes them interesting. The slightly lower-end 6700 XT starts from around $390 on Newegg. This is almost half the price of the 3070 Ti. The 6750 XT is slightly costlier, with the average cost of the three cheapest models on Newegg being $424.

It is worth noting that both of these cards can play every major game at 1440p without frame drops. Most gamers can side with these slightly weaker and cheaper cards from AMD and call it a day.

The RX 6800 and the 6800 XT

However, those looking for the level of performance the 3070 Ti can push out should look at the RX 6800 and the 6800 XT. The RX 6800 non-XT is about 3% faster than the 3070 Ti while costing about $100 cheaper than the Nvidia card.

The RX 6800 XT is priced at about $720 on Newegg these days. The card is around 18% faster than the RTX 3070 Ti while costing the same as some of the high-end third-party AIB models of the Nvidia card.

Upcoming cards

The RTX 4070 Ti will be launched at CES 2023. The card is expected to be faster than the RTX 3090 Ti in most video games. The 4070 Ti will support DLSS 3 and frame generation techniques that will add more frames to the video game.

AMD will also be expanding the RX 7000 series lineup sometime soon. Although we have no official confirmation yet, the RX 7800 series might be a viable alternative to opting for the RTX 3070 Ti, which is being scalped to date.

Conclusion

The RTX 3070 Ti is a superb card for QHD gaming and will stay so for the foreseeable future. However, solid options from the competition and multiple superior next-gen cards make the 3070 Ti a comparatively less lucrative GPU.

