With RTX 3070 Ti getting a 16GB variant, where does it leave Nvidia's upcoming RTX 4070 Ti?

Released in the month of June last year, the RTX 3070 Ti is a mid-range graphics card that's ideal for 1440p gaming. At launch, it was initially priced at $599 and arrived with 8 GB of VRAM. Based on recent leaks, Nvidia is preparing to release a 16 GB variant of the card.

Interestingly, the upcoming GPU will not feature any other changes to its underlying specs. It will pack the exact same 6,144 CUDA cores, 192 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), 96 Render Output Units (ROPs), and 48 RT cores.

However, with double the VRAM, the card will certainly perform much better for gaming purposes. With video memory usage shooting up in video games, this GPU is likely to be a more future-proof option.

More details on the RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB variant

The leaked details reveal that the forthcoming 16 GB card is based on the same GA104 chip as the RTX 3070 Ti that's currently available. Furthermore, the GPU is reportedly LHR, which means that its mining hash rate is limited. Nevertheless, this is no longer relevant as Nvidia has lifted hash rate limiters following the fall in cryptocurrency mining popularity.

The card, despite being an RTX 3070 Ti, is based on Samsung's GDDR6 memory. This is different from the currently available model, which packs 8 GB of GDDR6X memory from Samsung.

The GPU's memory is based on a 256-bit bus with a bandwidth of 512 GB/s. Interestingly, this is lower than the 8 GB variant, which has a bandwidth of 608.3 GB/s.

Based on the GPU-Z screenshot attached, the card's memory is clocked at 2,000 MHz. This makes it effectively faster than the GDDR6X memory found on the publicly available 8 GB variant of this card.

The RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB Founder's Edition card (Image via MEGAsizeGPU/Twitter)

Alongside these specs, images of the Founder's Edition card have also been revealed. They show that the upcoming GPU has two fans at the bottom, unlike the 3070 Ti 8 GB, which packs one fan at the bottom and another at the top. This design is a carry-over from the previous RTX 3070 and the 3060 Ti.

In general, this design is a downgrade from the thermal dissipation structure of the currently available option. From the looks of it, the GPU might be physically smaller than the RTX 3070 Ti Founder's Edition as well, which suggests that it may be introduced as a cheaper alternative to the RTX 40 series cards.

Nvidia is yet to officially confirm these leaks regarding the RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB. Whether or when this upgraded GPU will officially be launched remains subject to speculation.

If Team Green introduces the card as part of the RTX 30 series refresh, which already includes a GDDR6X variant of the RTX 3060 and a more power-efficient RTX 3050, it will be a solid alternative to the costlier RTX 4070 series. Based on recent leaks, the highly anticipated 4070 Ti GPU has been listed for over $1,000 in multiple Chinese and Serbian retailers.

This move will also be in line with Nvidia's decision to keep the RTX 30 series as the primary option for most gamers, with the 40 series intended to be a high-end alternative.

Poll : 0 votes