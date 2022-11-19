Best Warzone 2 settings for RTX 3070 Ti

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 features numerous graphical upgrades that bring the world of Al Mazrah to life. As one of the most visually appealing titles around, it is heavy on most systems. The new engine the title is based on introduces various graphical technologies that allow the Battle Royale game to stand out from its competitors.
RTX 3070 Ti is a high-end GPU from Nvidia. Sitting right between RTX 3070 and RTX 3080, this card performs brilliantly at 1440p and can even handle most titles at 4K with ease. With superior rasterization and ray tracing performance, RTX 3070 Ti sets itself apart from its AMD counterparts. This guide offers the best possible Warzone 2 settings to use with this card.
RTX 3070 Ti can ensure Warzone 2 runs like a breeze
Warzone 2 certainly isn't easy to run. However, RTX 3070 Ti handles the title flawlessly, with most of its details turned all the way up. The card can ensure a visually satisfying experience, along with high framerates, when it comes to this Activision offering.
If users have a good CPU to handle Al Mazrah, they won't have to compromise much in terms of graphics settings to maintain high FPS. These are the best Warzone 2 settings to use with RTX 3070 Ti:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Select your monitor
- Display Adaptor: RTX 3070 Ti
- Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate
- Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution (if possible, stick to 1080p or 1440p at most)
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Framerate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200
- Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60
- Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: 50 (personal preference)
- Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off
- Focused Mode: Off
- High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off
Quality
Global Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas
- FidelityFX Cas Strength: 50
- Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality
- Video Memory Scale: 85
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: High
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: High
- Distant Level of Detail: High
- Clutter Draw Distance: High
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: Normal
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
- Shader Quality: High
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain Memory: Max
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)
- Streaming Quality: Normal
- Volumetric Quality: Medium
- Deferred Physics Quality: High
- Water Caustics: On
Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: Normal
- Screen Space Shadows: High
- Spot Shadow Quality: Medium
- Spot Cache: Ultra
- Particle Lighting: High
- Ambient Occlusion: Static Objects (GTAO)
- GTAO Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: Normal
- Static Reflection Quality: High
- Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Normal
Post Processing Effects
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of Field: Off
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0.00
View
- Field of View: 90-120 (this can be set according to your personal preferences, but it is recommended to keep it above 90)
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- Vehicle Field of View: Wide
- 1st Person Camera Movement: 50
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100
These settings ensure an optimal experience that maximizes FPS while maintaining good image quality. It is also recommended to update the Nvidia drivers to the latest version to mitigate any potential FPS drops or game crashes.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.