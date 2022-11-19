Best Warzone 2 settings for RTX 3070 Ti

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 features numerous graphical upgrades that bring the world of Al Mazrah to life. As one of the most visually appealing titles around, it is heavy on most systems. The new engine the title is based on introduces various graphical technologies that allow the Battle Royale game to stand out from its competitors.

RTX 3070 Ti is a high-end GPU from Nvidia. Sitting right between RTX 3070 and RTX 3080, this card performs brilliantly at 1440p and can even handle most titles at 4K with ease. With superior rasterization and ray tracing performance, RTX 3070 Ti sets itself apart from its AMD counterparts. This guide offers the best possible Warzone 2 settings to use with this card.

RTX 3070 Ti can ensure Warzone 2 runs like a breeze

Warzone 2 certainly isn't easy to run. However, RTX 3070 Ti handles the title flawlessly, with most of its details turned all the way up. The card can ensure a visually satisfying experience, along with high framerates, when it comes to this Activision offering.

If users have a good CPU to handle Al Mazrah, they won't have to compromise much in terms of graphics settings to maintain high FPS. These are the best Warzone 2 settings to use with RTX 3070 Ti:

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Select your monitor

Select your monitor Display Adaptor: RTX 3070 Ti

RTX 3070 Ti Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate

Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution (if possible, stick to 1080p or 1440p at most)

Select your monitor's maximum resolution (if possible, stick to 1080p or 1440p at most) Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Custom Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200

200 Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

60 Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15

15 Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: 50 (personal preference)

50 (personal preference) Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off

Off Focused Mode: Off

Off High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Quality

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas

FidelityFX Cas FidelityFX Cas Strength: 50

50 Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality

High Quality Video Memory Scale: 85

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: High

High Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

High Nearby Level of Detail: High

High Distant Level of Detail: High

High Clutter Draw Distance: High

High Particle Quality: High

High Particle Quality Level: Normal

Normal Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality: High

High Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain Memory: Max

Max On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)

Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection) Streaming Quality: Normal

Normal Volumetric Quality: Medium

Medium Deferred Physics Quality: High

High Water Caustics: On

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Normal Screen Space Shadows: High

High Spot Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Spot Cache: Ultra

Ultra Particle Lighting: High

High Ambient Occlusion: Static Objects (GTAO)

Static Objects (GTAO) GTAO Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: Normal

Normal Static Reflection Quality: High

High Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Normal

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

On Depth of Field: Off

Off World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

View

Field of View: 90-120 (this can be set according to your personal preferences, but it is recommended to keep it above 90)

90-120 (this can be set according to your personal preferences, but it is recommended to keep it above 90) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Wide 1st Person Camera Movement: 50

50 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100

These settings ensure an optimal experience that maximizes FPS while maintaining good image quality. It is also recommended to update the Nvidia drivers to the latest version to mitigate any potential FPS drops or game crashes.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

