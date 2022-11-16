Which are the best drop zones for engaging in aquatic combat in Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is just around the corner and has received major upgrades and changes. With the introduction of advanced AI, graphical improvements, reinvented movement mechanisms, and more, Warzone 2 is all set to mark the start of a new era for the series. Among all these additions, one of the aspects that have intrigued fans the most is the ability to swim and engage in aquatic combat.

The predecessor, Warzone, had a map called Caldera, a large island surrounded by water bodies. However, the developers didn't make use of it, and as a result, combat mostly took place on land. Warzone 2.0 innovates on this front and aims to utilize all aspects of Al Mazrah's terrain to facilitate fights like never before in the series. While swimming isn't new to Call of Duty, it is certainly a new addition to the Battle Royale game.

This article dives deeper into all the known locations in Al Mazrah that will provide players the chance to engage in intense aquatic combat.

Players can maneuver through water either on boats or by swimming in Warzone 2

PlayStation @PlayStation Out November 16.



More gameplay details: Make a splash in Warzone 2.0 with new aquatic combat optionsOut November 16.More gameplay details: play.st/3DKZe4n Make a splash in Warzone 2.0 with new aquatic combat options 🌊 Out November 16.More gameplay details: play.st/3DKZe4n https://t.co/diBS2EKTlf

Warzone 2 is a few hours away from launch. In the meantime, developers have unveiled various locations spread through Al Mazrah where fans will be able to take full advantage of the latest aquatic and movement mechanisms.

Players in the game can maneuver through water either on boats or by swimming. These water bodies include waterways, rivers, and the open sea.

As revealed via the official Call of Duty blog, the following are the best possible locations in Warzone 2 to engage in aquatic combat:

The southern sea stretches from the edge of the Al Safra Quarry, past the Sa’id City Port, and around Sawah Village, Sariff Bay, Al Bagra Fortress, and Al Malik Airport.

Sawah Village, Zarqwa Hydroelectric, and Mawizeh Marshlands.

The Oasis also contains a few small pools of water.

Last, a river that stretches from the north of Taraq Village, through Al Mazrah City, down to the Mawizeh Marshlands. It then splits two ways: One part of the river flows west through Zarqwa Hydroelectric and down past Sa’id City. The other continues south past Ahkdar Village to the sea above the Al Malik Airport.

If players are swimming and decide to go underwater, they will still be able to engage in fights using their melee weapons, side-arms, or equipment such as throwing knives. They can flank their enemies by taking advantage of the water's ability to conceal them. Moreover, Proximity Mines will float on water and can blow up boats that run into them.

While it comes with advantages, there are also a few negatives that need pointing out. Gamers won't be able to stay underwater infinitely as they will run out of oxygen. Also, if a boat hits a player, they will be instantly killed.

These are all known locations as of now where gamers will be able to completely utilize the latest aquatic combat mechanism as well as swim in Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, will be launching on November 16 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes