How does the Aquatic Combat work in Warzone 2.0?

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated titles of the year. As the game is just around the corner, the community will surely want to know more about what's forthcoming.

With a brand new extraction mode DMZ, new Gulag, looting system, and much more, the ultimate battle royale experience with Call of Duty is bringing a plethora of content to the table.

Though, the most exciting part, is surely a game changer this time, given the inclusion of Aquatic Combat in the game. Unlike its predecessor, water will no longer be inaccessible in Warzone, rather it will play a pivotal role in the tactical aspect of the gameplay. To learn more about aquatic combat and mechanics, read below.

How does the Aquatic Comat work in Warzone 2.0?

In Warzone, operators could immediately die if they touched the water in any way. This mechanic changed a little when Caldera was released. However, only a small amount of the waterbody was accessible. Furthermore, there was no swimming mechanism in the previous iteration as well.

With Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, Call of Duty is bringing a brand new engine to the table. With that, a lot of things are now possible that were not previously. In the latest iteration of Warzone, players can navigate through "waterways, rivers, and the open sea as part of their overall victory strategy."

However, there are some restrictions that you need to remember. You can only use your sidearms, melee weapons, and throwing knives while you are submerged in water. As for the equipment, all the tactical and lethal items are useable. Some of the equipment behaves completely differently depending on the water physics.

You can also use boats to fight on rivers and waterways scattered around the map. Using the underwater swimming mechanism, you can easily fool your enemies and gain a tactical advantage by positioning. Clearly, this whole new mechanism is a massive upgrade from the last iteration and adds variety to the gameplay in Warzone 2.0.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL



Shoot House

New Battle Pass

New Weapons

Warzone 2

DMZ

FC event

+ more to come Breaking: #ModernWarfare2 #Warzone2 Season 01 RoadmapShoot HouseNew Battle PassNew WeaponsWarzone 2DMZFC event+ more to come Breaking: #ModernWarfare2 x #Warzone2 Season 01 Roadmap Shoot HouseNew Battle PassNew WeaponsWarzone 2 DMZ FC event + more to come https://t.co/pXpXztuhr4

All the previously stated systems and mechanisms are available in DMZ as well, which is also a part of Warzone 2.0 but the game mode is not a typical battle royale. DMZ is Call of Duty's take on the extraction-type shooter, where players will engage in PvPvE combat all across the map.

While playing the mode, players need to complete certain objectives, which include fighting AI combatants and real players as well. After that, they need to go to the exfill point to get out of the zone before radiation takes over the map.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0's Season 1 will be released the same day the battle royale comes out. With a brand new battle pass, more operators, new weapons, and much more, the first season of the new era of the franchise is surely offering a lot.

The worldwide release date for the battle royale title is November 16 and players will be able to pre-load the game on November 14.

