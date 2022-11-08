Modern Warfare 2 might bring back controversial "No Russian" mission with Call of Duty's rumored 2023 premium expansion

If someone asks, what the most controversial mission in Call of Duty history is, fans will not take a second to answer. 'No Russian' from Modern Warfare 2 (2009) surely provided some of the most horrifying sequences in terms of morality in the franchise throughout the years.

With Call of Duty announcing the premium content release for 2023, the possible return of the gut-wrenching mission might just take place in the world of Modern Warfare 2.

This article will focus on how 'No Russian' might return as part of a new campaign for Modern Warfare 2 and why this could be a reality after Activision's recent statement.

Call of Duty in 2023 will be "more MWII"

Previously, Activision revealed that they would not release a new Call of Duty title in 2023, and Modern Warfare 2 would receive a two-year-long content update. However, with Modern Warfare 2's recent success, it was inevitable for the franchise to sit back and not release paid content for two years.

In the most recent statement, Activision stated:

“with plans for next year including the most robust Call of Duty live operations to date, the next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series.”

It is not stated if the paid content will be a part of Modern Warfare 2 or not. Given that there will be no other CoD next year, it's highly likely that Modern Warfare 2 will have a continuation of its story, multiplayer, and more.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier

- The next game, by Treyarch, is coming out in 2024

- Next year there will be a Modern Warfare II "premium" (paid) expansion by Sledgehammer

- It's supposed to have lots of content! Maybe that's why they call it a "full" release. But it's more MWII CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Breaking: Activision’s new financial release seems to confirm there’s a new, full premium Call of Duty game in 2023.



Reporter Jason Schreier revealed on his Twitter account that the 2023 release will be "more MWII" and this expansion will be developed by Sledgehammer Games.

Coming to where Modern Warfare 2's story ended, it teased one of the most notorious villains in Call of Duty history, Vladimir Makarov, as the primary antagonist in the story's next part.

Furthermore, after the credit rolls, a scene showcased a commercial flight where a passenger gets a text on their phone from a person named 'M', which is clearly Makarov here. The text stated "Ready?", when the receiver confirmed, there came another text, which read, "No Russian."

Veteran CoD fans will definitely remember what the situation is about. For fans who do not know, "No Russian" is the most controversial mission in Modern Warfare 2 (2009) where Makarov massacred Zakhaev International Airport and the event created the stepping stone for World War 3 in the world of Modern Warfare.

Whether or not a similar event will occur as the next "premium content" in 2023, is hard to tell. However, with Activision's confirmation and all the speculation online, fans can expect something like this next year.

