Messi, Neymar, and Pogba are officially coming to Call of Duty as operators

Call of Duty will officially feature global soccer stars as operators in their latest games, Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and Warzone Mobile. Three of the most popular soccer stars, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Paul Pogba, will be hopping onto the battleground as new operators.

As rumors gained prominence in the community, Call of Duty finally confirmed the news. It is no surprise that both soccer and CoD fans are delighted to see their idols in the game's war-torn environment.

Call of Duty is collaborating with global soccer stars

On their social handle, Call of Duty posted:

Paul Pogba, Neymar jr, and Messi are suiting up for a new type of game

There is no official confirmation yet on whether the operators will be playable on their own or come as skins for pre-existing operators. However, fans can be assured that they'll be able to play as their favorite soccer player in the latest world of CoD.

While Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and Warzone Mobile will have shared ecosystems, the operators will be available in all three games at the same time. The release date has not yet been revealed. However, as Warzone Mobile won't arrive before next year, fans can hope to see these stars in early 2023.

As the franchise has been diving deep into the world of pop culture and collaborating with movies, series, anime, and more, the latest crossover is clearly another stepping stone. With soccer being the most watched sport in the world, incorporating its biggest stars in CoD as operators will surely attract a large audience towards the franchise.

Previously, we've seen King Kong and Godzilla wreak havoc on the island of Caldera. More crossovers include the iconic movie saga Terminator, popular anime Attack on Titan, Snoop Dog, and much more. With new cosmetics and more in-game events, this has been a trend in the franchise in recent years.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 will arrive on November 16 alongside Warzone 2. Only time will tell whether the latest battle royale experience meets expectations or not. However, fans can expect a plethora of content for the game after its launch.

