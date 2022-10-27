Modern Warfare 2 operator skins for Neymar and Pogba leaked online with Messi set to come soon

Based on recent leaks, the early rumors about Messi and Neymar arriving as Operators in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 appear to be true. Leaked reveals of the two football stars have all but confirmed their appearance later when the game releases. While Activision has shown its utmost creativity regarding Operators, it's safe to say that the recent leaks are at an unprecedented level.

The leaks confirm previous rumors and add further to the hype surrounding the game. As the release date comes closer, fans are eager to discover what's coming along the way. Activision has already made bold claims about what they have in store for fans.

Today's reveal showcased what Neymar and Pogba will look like in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. While the leaks have garnered significant traction, the in-game appearance of Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi is yet to be shown.

New Modern Warfare 2 leaks reveal the operator designs for professional footballers Paul Pogba and Neymar

When the rumors first appeared about Neymar, Pogba, and Messi appearing in Modern Warfare 2, it certainly got the community interested. After all, Operators aren't a new feature, and the previous Call of Duty games have already featured some iconic ones. This is obviously the first time that non-fictional characters are being added to the game.

FIFA 23 News @FUT23News Neymar and Pogba in COD MW2



Messi is also added to come soon



#FIFA23 #MWII Neymarand Pogbain COD MW2Messiis also added to come soon 🚨 Neymar 🇧🇷 and Pogba 🇫🇷 in COD MW2Messi 🇦🇷 is also added to come soon ✅#FIFA23 #MWII https://t.co/OCfrVLG2g6

Not much has been revealed in the latest leaks, as they will soon be showcased alongside the game's official release. For the time being, the community can witness what the footballers will look like as Operators. Suffice to say, Activision seems to have done some interesting work involving Neymar and Pogba's designs.

While the community gets further confirmation about these special Operators, they are especially eager to see what Messi looks like. The Argentinian is regarded as the finest footballer of this generation, and many will be excited to play as him in the game. Given today's leaks, one would think it won't be long before the Argentinian's design is revealed.

Besides Neymar and Pogba, players will get to access several other iconic operators from the Call of Duty franchise. Activision is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that Modern Warfare 2 will become the biggest CoD launch of all time.

Plenty of information has been leaked and discussed regarding the surrounding aspects of the game. How much of it is true can only be confirmed once the game is released worldwide on all major platforms. For the time being, fans will have to be content with what they get from rumors and leaks.

