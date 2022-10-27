As loads of fans complete Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign during its early access, campaign progression rewards are waiting to be used in the game's multiplayer modes. Now, fans can't wait to get their hands on the multiplayer mode and enjoy an enhanced Call of Duty Experience with their friends.

Activision has revealed more information regarding the pre-load date and time for Multiplayer, along with file sizes for every platform. For players who haven't preordered the game, there's still a chance to stay ahead in the game by attaining the campaign progression rewards before multiplayer modes drop.

Hence, this article covers the pre-load date and time for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer and Spec-Ops modes.

Infinity Ward releases Pre-load times for Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer and Spec Ops.

Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and Spec-Ops modes can be preloaded on Steam and PC 2 days ahead of its official release date on battle.net and Steam. Players can expect to start downloading at 10:00PT, 13:00ET, and 18:00BST on October 26. Activision has also confirmed the preload's size to be 72 GB.

It seems reasonable considering the standard Call of Duty games set when it comes to file size. Moving on to the Spec-Ops mode, the 2-player cooperative missions will feature three stories at launch. This leaves room for developers to add more missions in the near future.

The three missions are as follows:

Low Profile: Infiltrating a town stealthily and extracting information regarding Al Queda's influence in the area. Once Intel is gathered, players exfiltrate out of the area.

Infiltrating a town stealthily and extracting information regarding Al Queda's influence in the area. Once Intel is gathered, players exfiltrate out of the area. Denied Area: Players experience driving vehicles and destroying marked SAM turrets in a suburban area until they are needed to be exfiltrated.

Players experience driving vehicles and destroying marked SAM turrets in a suburban area until they are needed to be exfiltrated. Defender: Mt Zaya: Players defend an observatory from increasingly difficult waves of enemies in this survival mission. Players can also take time out to purchase equipments to aid them in battle.

Players can also enjoy certain perks and have access to a backpack full of equipment depending on the role they choose. Kits will be dependent on these roles:

Medic: A kit focused on reviving teammates quickly and getting them back into the fight. Equipped with a stim pistol, players can instantly revive teammates from a distance. Perks similar to Double Time, Anti-Tank mines, and claymore complete the Medic kit's arsenal.

A kit focused on reviving teammates quickly and getting them back into the fight. Equipped with a stim pistol, players can instantly revive teammates from a distance. Perks similar to Double Time, Anti-Tank mines, and claymore complete the Medic kit's arsenal. Engineer: Recon-based equipments are focused on the engineer kit as snapshot grenades that detect enemies are included in it. Furthermore, players can carry extra equipment which restocks overtime and a heartbeat sensor.

Recon-based equipments are focused on the engineer kit as snapshot grenades that detect enemies are included in it. Furthermore, players can carry extra equipment which restocks overtime and a heartbeat sensor. Assault: Defense-based equipments have been prioritised for the assault classes as armor boxes is included in this kit. Using this kit also increases armor capacity and includes stims in the arsenal.

Warzone 2.0 is set to be released on November 16 and fans are also excited to experience a refined Call of Duty battle royale mode.

Final Thoughts

As Kits in Spec Ops are leveled up by completing certain challenges and missions, one needs to experience this cooperative mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Furthermore, Kit levels will also influence performance and equipment availability in "Raids mode," which is a continuation of the game's campaign storyline.

