All Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer modes leaked

Gamers all around the world are playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's story mode, which was released for pre-access users on 20 October. The full game is set to be released on October 28, which will unlock all the multiplayer modes, including the narrative-driven Co-op Special Ops.

Two weeks after the full release of Modern Warfare 2, the first season will be released on November 16, which will bring in Warzone 2.0 and the BR map, 'Al Mazrah.' As the files of the game are currently in the hands of players, data miners have gone through them to reveal certain information about what can be expected of the full release.

Modern Warfare 2 will have more than 10 multiplayer modes

The most well-known game modes that are exclusive to the Modern Warfare universe will be returning to the game and the classic game modes that are released with every Call of Duty game will also be featured in Modern Warfare 2.

The multiplayer modes coming to the game at launch are:

Team Deathmatch

Team Deathmatch is Call of Duty's classic game mode with six players on each team. Both teams facing off will have to reach a score of 75 to win, with each kill counting as one point.

A time limit will stop the game if the score limit is not reached by either of the teams. In that case, the side with the highest score wins.

Free-for-All

Free-for-all is similar to Team Deathmatch but there are no teams, rather every player has an individual score. The score limit is reduced to 30, and the time limit is 10 minutes.

Domination

In Domination, there are three objectives, A, B, and C, which the two teams of six have to capture and hold. Each objective held adds up to the team's score with a score limit of 200 and no time limit.

Search and Destroy

The two teams facing off in this game mode have conflicting objectives. One team is tasked with destroying one of the two bomb sites, while the other is to stop it from being destroyed. There are no respawns in this mode and if the attacking team manages to plant the bomb, the defending team will have to defuse it before the time runs out.

Prisoner Rescue

Prisoner Rescue in Modern Warfare 2 is a new game mode in the Call of Duty franchise with two teams of six, attackers and defenders.

The attacking team has to rescue hostages and extract them within the time limit by bringing them to their spawn area, while defenders have to simply eliminate the attackers. In this mode, players can revive their teammates.

Headquarters

In this game mode, both teams will have to try to capture an area on the map. Once captured, respawns will be disabled for the team that has captured the area. Every second held adds to the team's points and the other one has to win back the area. After this, the capturable area respawns in a different part of the map, and the first team to score 200 points wins.

Hardpoint

The two teams of six have to enter the 'Hardpoint' area to score points, which spawns for a limited amount of time, and respawns in different areas of the map. It's a fast-paced game mode with a score limit of 250.

Kill Confirmed

This game mode is similar to Team Deathmatch, with an added task of collecting eliminated enemy dog tags by running up to their body. The score limit is 75 and each dog tag collected adds to the team's score by one.

Knockout

Another new game mode being introduced in Modern Warfare 2 to the Call of Duty franchise is Knockout, in which two teams fight over a package of money that is located in the center of the map.

There are no respawns in this game mode and the side that holds the package at the end of the round scores a point.

Control

The objective of Control in Modern Warfare 2 is for the attacking team to capture all zones to win a round, while the defending half tries to prevent the former until the time limit expires.

A total of thirty lives are given to both teams, and the first side to reach the round-win limit of three achieves victory.

The aforementioned multiplayer modes will be playable in third-person POV, hardcore, and classic core modes. Hardcore reduces a player's health by 70%, and a headshot with any gun will result in elimination.

There is a good chance that more will be added to Modern Warfare 2 as time passes. The multiplayer modes that can be introduced to the game include Infected, Demolition, Cyber Attack, Cracked, and Search and Rescue.

