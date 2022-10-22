Modern Warfare 2 campaign guide: How to complete Mission 3 - Wetwork

The worldwide launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Campaign Early Access dropped last night and fans of the series could not be more hyped about it.

Call of Duty has always been the cream of the crop when it comes to story-building through immersive character development and first-person action. Having already had numerous fascinating storylines set in stone before, Activision is looking to solidify its case with the new Modern Warfare 2 campaign.

While most players will want to dive in blind and figure out the best possible ways to complete a mission, some might still wish to enter the game with prior knowledge. To help such players, here is a detailed guide on how to complete Mission 3 - Wetwork in Modern Warfare 2.

Disclaimer: the following section may contain spoilers for the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign

Modern Warfare 2 campaign: Mission 3 - Wetwork guide

Despite being the third mission in the game, Wetwork is the first one where you get to finally see Captain John Price in action. It starts off with Laswell connecting the dots of the Mexican cartel smuggling illegal shipments through Amsterdam's docks. He figures out that it might lead to them finding out how Al Qatala (AQ) got to possess the American Ballistic Missile.

The mission starts off as both Price and Sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick enter a docking area in Amsterdam that is heavily guarded by the AQ guards. You start the mission from Gaz’s perspective, equipped with throwing knives and under the guise of stealth.

Throwing knives on enemies at dock (Image via Sportskeeda)

The mission has a heavy stealth focus as you are guided by Captain Price through the pier to clear several guards to reach your final destination, the barge parked at the end of the pier near the dock.

The first stretch of the mission pans out as you take down several patrolling guards throughout the pier while also remaining hidden from the on-duty boats. There are two ways through which you can approach this mission:

Complete stealth: This method is highly recommended as it is not difficult to pull off as Captain Price is there to help you with any callouts you might want, and if needed, support.

This method is highly recommended as it is not difficult to pull off as Captain Price is there to help you with any callouts you might want, and if needed, support. Guns blazing: At the end of the day, Modern Warfare 2 is a Call of Duty title, and there will always be players who will choose the simplest of ways to complete the mission.

First off, your attention will be pointed towards a single guard on a jetty by Captain Price. After taking care of him, the first thing you will need to do is to clear out the two NPCs on the patrol boat nearby. If you climb on the jetty, you will get your hands on a silenced P890 pistol that can make the task a whole lot easier.

P890 pistol picked from a dead guard (Image via Sportskeeda)

After that, you move on through the water to clear off two more guards on another jetty, followed by another patrol boat and three more guards on the final one before entering the barge.

Patrol boat (Image via Sportskeeda)

The barge walkthrough

Once the both of you clear out the entire pier, your next step is to find vital intel from the barge. Upon entering, Captain Price immediately springs into action as he clears out the two guards all on his own, leaving Gaz as a spectator.

Captain Price taking out guards in the Barge (Image via Sportskeeda)

From there, the two of you head down to the lower deck to clear out further rooms up ahead. Along the way, you can choose to pick up a Bryson 800 shotgun or a Kastov-74u from the dead guards to make life easier.

Bryson 800 shotgun (Image via Sportskeeda)

Proceeding further, you clear out the two rooms on the left and finally enter the last room where three guards are present. Once you deal with them, Captain Price orders you to move further into the cabin to check the final room. Once you enter it and start checking thoroughly, one last cartel member will jump at you from the bathroom.

Captain Price informing Laswell about a meeting (Image via Sportskeeda)

After dealing with this last enemy, his phone starts ringing; Captain Price will ask you to retrieve it. The Modern Warfare 2 campaign's Wetwork mission comes to an end with you finding the device, and gathering important intel of the next meeting place between the AQ and the cartel.

What are the rewards for completing Wetwork in Modern Warfare 2?

By completing the third mission in the latest launch, players will be able to get their hands on a 30 Minute Double XP Token as a reward to use in Multiplayer modes.

This is all there is to know about Modern Warfare 2's Wetwork mission. It displays some of the best visuals and water physics the title has to offer, with an emphasis on both stealth and intense action.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, and Xbox Series S|X upon release on October 28, 2022. Players who have pre-purchased the game can play the campaign via the Early Access period right away.

