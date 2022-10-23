Modern Warfare 2 campaign guide: How to complete Mission 2 - Kill or Capture

The second mission in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign puts the player right in the middle of Al-Mazrah, the map in Warzone 2.0, and lets them experience night combat for the first time. It is also the first major combat mission in the game that introduces players to new combat mechanics and items in Modern Warfare 2.

However, after the first campaign mission, this one comes after a time jump of several months when players killed General Ghorbrani. This time around, the objective for the players is rather simple – to find out what Ghorbrani's second-in-command Hassan Zyani is plotting at Al-Mazrah. The entire plot then pans out to be a complex mission that involves various steps for players to take.

For a complete walkthrough of the previous Modern Warfare 2 mission "Strike", click here.

Disclaimer: The following section may contain spoilers for the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign

Modern Warfare 2 campaign: Mission 2 - Kill or Capture guide

In the second mission of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, Ghost and Soap lead the MARSOC marines on a mission to kill or capture terrorist leader and Ghorbrani's second-in-command Major Hassan Zyani. The mission begins with the team landing a chopper during the night in the middle of Al-Mazrah, U.R.A. The player will play as Soap throughout this mission.

Put on Night Vision goggles in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

As soon as you are able to move after landing, put your night goggles on and keep following the team ahead until the helicopter crashes nearby. Head forward to reach a nearby house and keep your weapons ready to eliminate all enemies along the first floor.

Once it's clear, head towards the second building and eliminate enemies that are camping on the terrace and sniping at you. After that's done, move inside the building, keep your flash grenades ready and use them to blind enemies and eliminate them on the first floor.

Secure the building with enemies hiding inside (Image via Activision)

Then head upstairs to clear the second floor of the building and stay alert when opening doors or passing by rooms as enemies camping there will be ready to ambush you. Use flash grenades to neutralize the threat and eliminate it with ease without inflicting damage upon yourself.

Once the second floor is secure, you will fail to see Hassan nearby, so Ghost will lead you and the rest of the team to regroup and secure the crash site together. Head slowly towards the crashed helicopter with weapons on ADS. You can then remove your night-vision goggles to see the crash site clearly.

Head inside the helicopter and get ready to fire from the windows (Image via Activision)

Head inside the helicopter via its rear and get ready to aim your weapon at the tree line visible from the windows, where enemies can be seen closing in at your location. Protect the right side and rear of the helicopter from enemies that close in along with those sniping directly at you and your teammates.

You will encounter three random waves of enemies, so make your shots count and take cover to heal from wounds. If you run out of ammo, there is a backpack located on the right side of the helicopter, next to the windows where you can get your resupply from.

The waves will also include APC vehicles that will lay heavy fire upon you and your teammates that can inflict some serious damage. Just keep firing and wait for the air support team to launch a missile strike at them.

Clear off the snipers aiming from the building's roof (Image via Activision)

Once the area is secured, get out of the chopper and move ahead with the rest of the team through the tree line. There, you will reach an open area with no place to cover and suddenly a sniper will start picking off your teammates one by one.

Lay on the ground to safely return fire and spot them atop the building, then keep moving until the second wave of snipers starts shooting. Gradually eliminate the threats ahead as you come across them.

However, once the gunship delivers air support, most of the hostiles will be gone. Once the threat is neutralized, move inside the building and clear it off by eliminating all enemies. While some of them will openly run towards you and start firing, others will be hidden behind walls and rooms, so proceed with caution.

Interacting with papers will indicate on Hassan's whereabouts (Image via Activision)

Once you have cleared the first floor, head upstairs and perform a similar drill to secure the second floor. Eliminate all enemies you come across until you reach a room with a bed, a chair with Hassan's uniform, and a desk with several papers that you need to interact with. Thereafter, it will come to your knowledge that Hassan was present there but managed to escape in time before the attack.

Exit the building, regroup with the team outside, and head towards the Warehouse nearby to investigate the area. Go through the main entrance and eliminate all threats nearby until the area is secured. Once done, search for a blue shipping container that you can interact with.

A U.S. flag can be spotted on the Mobile Launcher (Image via Activision)

Upon interacting, you will find an advanced mobile missile launcher with a U.S. flag on it that Hassan's men were guarding, a development that comes as a shocker to Shephard and the rest of the team. You will now have completed the mission.

What are the rewards for completing 'Kill or Capture' in Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Campaign Early Access is LIVE and we’re feeling HYPED. Reply with your platform Training time is over #MWII Campaign Early Access is LIVE and we’re feeling HYPED. Reply with your platform Training time is over 😤#MWII Campaign Early Access is LIVE and we’re feeling HYPED. Reply with your platform 👀 https://t.co/mVFv8bkVVW

By completing the second mission in Modern Warfare 2, players will be able to get their hands on an Emblem that says "What's Done is Done" for use in Multiplayer modes and Warzone 2.0.

This covers the second mission, "Kill or Capture" in Modern Warfare 2 and takes players on an uphill ride of non-stop action with plenty of twists and turns in the campaign story. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox with a pre-access live campaign in-game for pre-orders.

Poll : 0 votes