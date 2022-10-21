Call of Duty Warzone is getting a sequel scheduled for November 16, 2022. It will be released along with the first season of Modern Warfare 2. Called Warzone 2.0, the latest release will feature all new operators, maps, a wide selection of weapons, and more.

The remake of Call of Duty's fan-favorite title, Modern Warfare 2 will start off a brand new era on October 28 in terms of world-building, followed by the arrival of Warzone 2.0. The latter, like its predecessor, will be free-to-play from launch.

Best way to prepare for COD's latest battle-royale title: Call of Duty Warzone 2.0

Built on an upgraded engine that created Modern Warfare (2019), Warzone 2.0 will be more than just a visual upgrade. Players will get a realistic battle-royale experience as they drop into the all-new Al Mazrah map that features loot specific regions, AI-powered NPCs and more.

That being said, here is everything they should prepare for with Warzone 2.0, which drops on November 16 with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 1:

25 unique operators

Round out your Base Operators with 18 more unlockable through Campaign, Multiplayer, and Special Ops challenges bit.ly/MW2Launch Which faction are you deploying into first? SpecGru or KorTac? 🧐Round out your Base Operators with 18 more unlockable through Campaign, Multiplayer, and Special Ops challenges Which faction are you deploying into first? SpecGru or KorTac? 🧐 Round out your Base Operators with 18 more unlockable through Campaign, Multiplayer, and Special Ops challenges ➡️ bit.ly/MW2Launch https://t.co/Z8izlH4WpK

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will arrive with eighteen unique operators during its pre-season period, which players will be able to unlock. That's not all, they will also receive two additional Mil-Sim operators with four different outfits.

Players who have purchased the "Vault Edition" will get their hands on four operators, unlocked just for them. Meanwhile, PlayStation users who pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2 will receive a PlayStation Exclusive operator.

This racks up a total of 25 operators for players, allowing them to drop into Warzone in style. Some confirmed names among these include:

KORTAC

Aksel

Calisto

Conor

Fender

Horangi

Hutch Konig

Roze

Stiletto

Zro

Oni

SPECGRU

Chuy

Gromsko

Gus

Kleo

Luna

Nova

Reyes

Zimo

Farah

Ghost

Price

Soap

Over 50 unique weapons

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will feature tons of weapon customization (Image via Activision)

Replacing the weapon classes from Call of Duty's previous titles, the new loadout system in Modern Warfare 2 will be called "Weapon Platforms." Each of these platforms will feature one to six unique weapons. Activision claims to provide over 30 Weapon Platforms for 50 unique weapons at the time of Warzone 2.0's launch.

Those who pre-order the Vault Edition will gain access to the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault that features all attachments and Receivers for one of the Weapon Platforms at the time of Modern Warfare 2.0's launch.

Beta participants will retain their unlocked rewards, which includes the 'Side Impact' weapon blueprint for the X13 Auto and the 'Frontal Impact' weapon blueprint for the TAQ-56 assault rifle.

Gameplay mechanics

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will feature a more realistic gameplay (Image via Activision)

Gameplay in Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2.0 will witness a massive step up in terms of aesthetics and feel of the weapon.

Weapons have a more realistic recoil in the latest sequel, as well as the in-game audio and shooting sounds being more spatial. This imbues one with the feeling of firing a weapon and being present on the battlefield.

The player movement also remains the same from previous titles such as jumping, climbing, zipline, "slide cancel" and more.

Ricochet Anti-Cheat

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be fully implemented with Ricochet Anti-Cheat from day one of its release, providing a more secure and fair environment.

Warzon 2.0 will also receive the same treatment, with the Ricochet Anti-Cheat present on launch day, November 16. This kernel-level anti-cheat will not only monitor your system for hacks, but also implement player mitigation if caught cheating, these include:

Cloaking: Making opponents disappear for the cheater.

Making opponents disappear for the cheater. Disarm: Loadout and currently equipped guns become unavailable for use.

Loadout and currently equipped guns become unavailable for use. Damage Shield: Opponents take greatly reduced damage.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is set to be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, both on Battle.Net and Steam.

