When will Warzone 2 be released? Al Mazrah map, new Gulag, duststorm, and more

Following much anticipation, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been announced to arrive on November 16, 2022. While its predecessor has become a huge success in the last two years, fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel.

During the Call of Duty Next event, Activision officially revealed the game's trailer and release date alongside a teaser for Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. As per official reports, Warzone 2 will share the same engine as Modern Warfare 2.

With a brand new map and multiple innovative features, Warzone's sequel is all set to mesmerize fans.

Warzone 2 release date and more details revealed during Call of Duty Next event

Arriving on November 16, Warzone 2 will be the ultimate free-to-play battle royale experience. As per the trailer and details revealed at the Call of Duty Next event, the game will feature a brand new battle royale map called Al Mazrah, with West Asia serving as the backdrop.

The title will feature a duststorm in the form of a circle, as opposed to the toxic green gas from its predecessor. Multiple such circles will make an impact during the end-game, providing an exhilarating experience.

With Gulag 2.0, players will be able to experience 2v2 battles, another new feature that comes with the title.

Fans will also be excited to hear the arrival of the free-to-play "DMZ" mode. This feature was rumored to be in Modern Warfare 2, but will also be part of the new Warzone experience. This all-new "sandbox experience" is Call of Duty's take on Escape from Tarkov.

Furthermore, both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will feature Ricochet's Kernel-level driver, which is required for the anti-cheat from the launch.

Warzone Mobile

Aside from that, Call of Duty has also revealed a trailer for Warzone mobile, which will feature 120 live players for the first time in mobile gaming history.

By creating a shared technology for all of its upcoming games, Call of Duty has built a shared ecosystem where players from other platforms will be able to communicate and cross-progress.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul