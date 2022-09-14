Warzone 2 will reportedly feature a brand new Resurgence map and a Battle Royale map in 2023

Call of Duty's latest take on the ultimate Battle Royale experience, Warzone 2, has almost arrived. While Activision is yet to show the community a trailer or gameplay video for the upcoming game, there seem to be endless leaks for the highly anticipated title.

Although details are limited at the moment, there is no official confirmation of a new map. However, popular Call of Duty leaker TheGhostofHope recently tweeted through his Twitter handle, indicating the possibility of a new map in the middle of 2023.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope EXCLUSIVE

Infinity Ward are planning to release a Resurgence style map sometime midway through 2023. Another new Battle Royale map coming in late 2023. EXCLUSIVEInfinity Ward are planning to release a Resurgence style map sometime midway through 2023. Another new Battle Royale map coming in late 2023. 🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨Infinity Ward are planning to release a Resurgence style map sometime midway through 2023. Another new Battle Royale map coming in late 2023. https://t.co/GY0jW4ZMaB

While Warzone 2 is rumored to introduce a brand new map, fans were curious to know if there is a chance of having a Resurgence map like Rebirth Island or Fortune's Keep available in the forthcoming BR game. Here are all the details regarding the potential new map and what fans can expect from the next iteration of Warzone.

A new Battle Royale and Resurgence map may be coming to Warzone 2 next year

In his tweet that sparked major speculation within the community, Hope stated:

"Infinity Ward are planning to release a Resurgence style map sometime midway through 2023. Another new Battle Royale map coming in late 2023."

While nothing related to the game has been officially announced and everything is scheduled to be declared during the Call of Duty Next event on September 15, leaks are already running rampant within the playerbase. Previously, all the leaks have suggested that Warzone 2 will have a single battle royale map, similar to Blackout from Black Ops 4.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



Warzone 2, Warzone mobile and



In 3 days the largest Call of Duty event for streamers EVER ( #CODNEXT ) goes live and I’ll be there covering it all for you!Warzone 2, Warzone mobile and #ModernWarfare2 multiplayer will be revealed and 200 creators will be in LA streaming the games! In 3 days the largest Call of Duty event for streamers EVER (#CODNEXT) goes live and I’ll be there covering it all for you!Warzone 2, Warzone mobile and #ModernWarfare2 multiplayer will be revealed and 200 creators will be in LA streaming the games! https://t.co/Qu2lwzrAxo

With Resurgence maps getting consistently more popular and with Warzone featuring two of them at the same time, the community expects Infinity Ward to add a smaller map during the game's launch or in the near future. Since this hasn't been confirmed yet and everything is subject to change, fans will need to stay tuned for further updates.

Currently, there are several leaks regarding the game and what Call of Duty's next take on the battle royale genre will look like. The popular content creator metaphor (@Metaaphor) revealed through his Twitter handle that he did not have any information about a Resurgence map, but was told that "another map is already being developed for big BR".

Metaphor @Metaaphor No news on rebirth type map



Was told another map is already being developed for big br



New "CQ" contract and something that looks like a safe



The 'modern city' poi aka downtown literally looks like a section of a GTA map, its extremely detailed and looks amazing. No news on rebirth type map Was told another map is already being developed for big brNew "CQ" contract and something that looks like a safeThe 'modern city' poi aka downtown literally looks like a section of a GTA map, its extremely detailed and looks amazing.

Given that these two sources are pretty legit, there is a fairly high chance that players will receive a new map for Warzone 2 next year.

According to other sources, Warzone 2 will reportedly feature brand new NPCs, new vehicle mechanisms, and more. Furthermore, the game's closing circle will not be the same as the first game. Instead of the usual gas, a dust storm will be the circle for the upcoming game.

While the release date is yet to be confirmed, numerous sources have stated that Warzone 2 will be released shortly after Modern Warfare 2's release on October 28.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S