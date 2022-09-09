Warzone 2's recent leak reveals major details about forthcoming iteration: New map, NPCs, vehicles, and more

Call of Duty fans can't get enough of the Warzone 2 leaks as the release date gets closer. On his Twitter account, famous COD content creator Metaphor has revealed some significant details about the forthcoming battle royale experience.

According to some sources, the game will be released shortly after the release of Modern Warfare 2 on October 28. With the game on the horizon, the community's excitement level is at its peak.

However, Activision has yet to officially show a trailer or anything related to the game.

Furthermore, fans will have more information in the coming days, as Call of Duty Next will showcase the franchise's future on September 15. Before that arrives, all these leaks have made the community more excited.

All recent leaks about Warzone 2

Previously, Metaphor revealed that he had played and seen the game early. According to him, the Warzone 2 map has more of a Blackout vibe.

He is yet to reveal more information regarding the game. In his recent tweets, he posted some significant details coming to the title.

Per his statement, there is no information about a Resurgence map in the upcoming installment. There are rumors of a new BR map being made for the game, but small maps like Rebirth Island or Fortune's Keep might not be a thing in Warzone 2.

A part of the current map, named Modern City, a 'Downtown' version of the Warzone 2 map, looks a lot like a section of a GTA map. According to Metaphor, it is "extremely detailed and looks amazing."

The major news that might intrigue the community is that slide cancel will not be a part of the beta. However, fans will have the ability to turn it off/on in-game when it releases.

Here are some other details regarding the vehicle and contracts in the game that Metaphor stated:

"Plenty of new vehicles; only returning one is the ATV from what I've seen in-game. New Hummer-type SUV tank, hatchback weak/fast (civilian car), and the choppers look different. At least three new contracts (can't tell what they are) Recons and bounties are returning, so is most wanted."

He also confirmed that shooting out of a car is featured in Warzone 2. Furthermore, the cars will now have a fuel system, so players will be able to refuel them in nearby gas stations.

According to him, the Warzone 2 map will feature NPCs. This might be a new start for the battle royale as well.

While Warzone Pacific has tested some NPCs in the title with limited-time events, it will be intriguing to see how the community reacts with a permanent PvPvE mode.

The title also brings back container-based loot as well as floor-based looting. Furthermore, Warzone 2 will have major changes in the storage system, and backpacks that contain items will now have different options.

While the community loves the old backpack system in Warzone, this change might be something that fans will not like. However, with everything being subject to change, this feature is yet to be confirmed.

These are all the major leaks revealed by Metaphor on his Twitter account. While the community is waiting for some official reveal of the game, all these revelations have intrigued fans.

Only time will tell how fans will find the next installment of Call of Duty's ultimate battle royale experience.

