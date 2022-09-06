What is Shatterline? Meet the shooter that looks like a cross between Valorant and Call of Duty

Shatterline is a brand new multiplayer FPS that finally answers the question: What would a shooter that takes elements from Call of Duty and Valorant look like?

With the typical arcade-style gameplay of Call of Duty and hero abilities like in Valorant, this Ukrainian multiplayer shooter has given shape to every first-person shooter fan's dream game.

Developed by Kyiv studio Frag Lab, this free-to-play shooter 'Shatterline' is already making waves in the FPS community, and fans are absolutely loving what this independent studio has to offer.

The game is still in early access and is expected to get much more refined as time progresses. Read on to find out what the developers have to say about the game and why the FPS community is recommending this title.

Shatterline: First impressions, availability, and more details

While the game is completely built on Amazon's Lumberyard engine, it has very similar movement mechanics to classic Call of Duty games and even some newer titles.

However, the game has its own identity and is nothing like the FPS behemoth. With operators sporting individual abilities to gain a tactical advantage, the title offers a lot more depth and allows players to use different tactics to win gunfights.

While players may find some similarities to Valorant, the completely different movement and gunplay mechanics make the game unique.

Furthermore, as seen from the gameplay, the movement in the game is quite fluid. With players having the ability to sprint, jump and slide, this brand new shooter also offers players the ability to kill enemies while moving/sliding.

As described by the developers, the game is a free-to-play arena shooter which features a "roguelike co-op mode" alongside classic multiplayer modes like Team Deathmatch, Conquest, Plant the Bomb, etc.

Furthermore, the game's development studio was left without a publisher due to the conflict in Ukraine. During these tough times, the developers are trying to release the game solely based on their trust in the community, and after watching the gameplay, their faith is being rewarded.

The developers are also promising monthly updates to keep the game alive and will respond to as much feedback from the community as they can.

Shatterline's availability and release date

Shatterline is available on Steam with an Early Access date set for September 8. Furthermore, the game is scheduled to be released on February 10, 2023. However, that is subject to change.

Over time, the FPS genre has grown a lot in the world of video games. While games like Call of Duty and Battlefield focus more on arcade-style warfare, Hero Shooters in the FPS genre have also come a long way.

While it cannot be said with certainty if 'Shatterline' will be a success or not, new games are constantly flooding the market. With so many options for players to invest time into, Shatterline is trying something different with limited resources, and gamers should definitely give it a shot.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi