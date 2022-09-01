Call of Duty games are officially coming to Xbox Game Pass post acquisition

The biggest news that might change the future of Call of Duty is finally here. In a recent statement, Microsoft Gaming's CEO and current head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, stated that Call of Duty games might come to Xbox from launch day one.

While it has not yet been confirmed precisely when the gaming behemoth will be a part of the Game Pass, it is speculated that CoD 2024 or the rumored 2023 title might get a day one launch with Xbox Game Pass. However, Modern Warfare 2 will not be a part of this.

Call of Duty MWII Informer @CODMW2Informer CONFIRMED TODAY: Xbox plan to put Call of Duty games on game pass DAY 1 of launch.



Free Call of duty games for Xbox and PC game pass holders!



Stay tuned for more by FOLLOWING CONFIRMED TODAY: Xbox plan to put Call of Duty games on game pass DAY 1 of launch.Free Call of duty games for Xbox and PC game pass holders!Stay tuned for more by FOLLOWING @CODMW2Informer 🚨CONFIRMED TODAY: Xbox plan to put Call of Duty games on game pass DAY 1 of launch.Free Call of duty games for Xbox and PC game pass holders! 🎉 Stay tuned for more by FOLLOWING @CODMW2Informer. https://t.co/44j506yFpZ

While Microsoft has already acquired Activision, this gigantic deal has worried the community, especially those who own consoles like PlayStation. Fans have speculated about this for a while now, and Phil Spencer also had something to say about it. As Microsoft's subscription service is growing exponentially in the gaming community, a franchise like CoD has to be a part of this eventually.

Xbox head has confirmed that Call of Duty will be a part of the Xbox Game Pass

Furthermore, the Xbox head also released a statement regarding PlayStation fans' worries about the franchise's future on their platform. To learn more about what was said, read below. Fans can also check out Microsoft's official blog post here.

Call of Duty MWII Informer @CODMW2Informer



Call of duty 2022 (MWII) will not be on the game pass. @XxNBAGODxX23 2024’s COD. Possibly 2023’s COD (whatever Activision is dropping then)Call of duty 2022 (MWII) will not be on the game pass. @XxNBAGODxX23 2024’s COD. Possibly 2023’s COD (whatever Activision is dropping then)Call of duty 2022 (MWII) will not be on the game pass.

The official statement started with Phil Spencer hinting at the company's plans to expand the choices of Microsoft Gaming in the near future. First and foremost, it is important for Xbox to bring more games under the Game Pass so that players can access as many titles as possible on the platform through a single subscription.

As for the games published by Activision Blizzard, Phil stated:

"Game Pass empowers developers to bring more games to more players, not fewer. We intend to make Activision Blizzard's much-loved library of games - including Overwatch, Diablo, and Call of Duty - available in Game Pass and to grow those gaming communities."

The idea of including all these games under a single subscription service is to make this experience affordable for everyone around the world. At the same time, with monthly or yearly subscriptions, developers will also get their deserving revenue through the service and have the power to distribute the games they want.

What is the future of PlayStation users in Call of Duty?

While franchises like CoD will come under the Xbox Game Pass, fans have shown concern that it might take the games away from other platforms like PlayStation. Gaming franchises like CoD have their own identity, and fans believe taking them under a single platform-based subscription will harm the community.

However, Phil also stated regarding the said matter:

"As we've said before, we are committed to making the same version of Call of Duty available on PlayStation on the same day the game launches elsewhere."

This might assure the players a bit, however, they are still not quite sure how all of this will play out. For that to happen, fans need to wait another year or two. As for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, both the games will be released as scheduled.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi