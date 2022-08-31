"Stop getting rid of Rebirth Resurgence": Warzone fans are furious as the fan favorite map gets removed from the playlist

For many players, Call of Duty: Warzone's Rebirth Island is the best map in the game. With the latest update bringing new lighting and settings to the island of Rebirth, fans have been having a blast ever since. However, with a recent playlist update, Raven Software has removed the highly favored map as well as its Resurgence mode from the game for a limited period of time, irking a significant portion of the community.

With its smaller layout, Rebirth Island actively promotes intense gunfights and quick matches. While the traditional battle royale map is more slow-paced and tactical, players can easily hop onto a Resurgence match and enjoy a quick short game. With Resurgence adding the ability for players to return to the game as long as their teammates are alive, games become incredibly intense with the circle closing in continuously.

The community has been hoping for Rebirth Island to stay on the playlist permanently. However, with Activision trying to prioritize and push its newest modes, the removal of Rebirth seems to be a tactical move, which is obviously believable. However, fans are not taking kindly to seeing Rebirth removed from the playlist. Here is what they have to say regarding the issue.

The recent playlist update in Warzone has made the community furious

The latest update of Season 5 brought many changes to the map and with the new sunset setting, the map looked truly gorgeous. However, the recent playlist update has left many fans frustrated and anxious. Addressing the subject, a Reddit user named u/ralliart94 posted a thread and stated:

Warzone fans are furious over Rebirth Island getting removed from the recent playlist update (Image via Reddit)

With many fans criticizing the new mode of Heroes vs Villains, a Reddit user named Accurate_Ad_3626 stated:

"They know the stats and the most popular modes. I bet both resurgence maps are at the top. Just give us both all the time. Hero/villain is awful for gameplay."

Another fan named Spetz expressed annoyance at the fact that Activision kept releasing content for Caldera instead, openly ignoring the community's repeated requests:

"They cannot admit failure of Caldera and keep forcing it on us instead of giving us what the community wants. Maybe they might sell more bundles by providing people the modes they like to play?!"

Another user replied to the previous comment by saying:

Interestingly, another Resurgence map, Fortune's Keep, has also been appreciated by fans. However, with the player count being so high, it can get chaotic over time. According to one fan, players are only able to find the perfect balance on Rebirth Island:

Another user criticized the game's developers by stating:

While Warzone 2 is on its way, it is still unclear what the future of Warzone is. Since Rebirth has kept the game alive for quite some time, fans clearly don't want it to be removed for any period of time. Warzone 2 is officially scheduled to come out a few days after the release of Modern Warfare 2.

