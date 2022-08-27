Warzone Season 5: Top 5 Assault Rifles to dominate on Rebirth Island

Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 "Last Stand" is here. With the new season bringing a lot more changes to the popular battle royale, the game's weapon balancing has been up for debate.

Fans always find it difficult to choose the best weapons and best class set-up because of the arsenal that the game possesses. With constant meta-shifts and new weapons being added to the game, that becomes more difficult.

Warzone now has three maps that players can hop onto simultaneously. With the primary Battle Royale map, Caldera, and two Resurgence maps - Fortune's Keep and Rebirth Island - players now have more options.

5 Assault Rifles to use on Warzone's Rebirth Island

Different layouts on the map call for distinct weapons to choose from. While Assault Rifles are the most used weapon in the game, these guns are at the top of the meta list right now. This article will focus on the best Assault Rifles and class set-ups for the fan-favorite Rebirth Island.

1) Grau

The old Modern Warfare king is back again on the Warzone meta roster. After receiving some massive buffs in the Season 5 update, the gun has become an absolute beast with almost no recoil in long-range and massive DPS.

It can be said with absolute no doubt that the Grau is the best choice in the mid-long range of any map in Warzone. The most recent update has increased the max damage, damage range, and neck damage multiplier, making it the best assault to use in the game right now.

To get the maximum use out of the gun, here is the recommended attachment:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Tempus 26.4″ Archangel

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

2) Automaton

The Vanguard Assault Rifle has always been a great choice since its introduction. With low recoil and a great fire rate, the gun is a great choice to use on Rebirth Island.

It has been consistent and effective from mid to long-range for a long time. With Raven Software trying to refurbish the Assault Rifle meta in the game, the gun has come into the top two of the meta list.

Here is the best class set-up to get the most out of the Automaton in Warzone Season 5:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: ZAC 600mm BFA

Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Stock: Anastasia Padded

Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Ammunition: Lengthened

Magazine: Sakura 75 Round Drum

Perk 1: Tight Grip

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

3) Cooper Carbine

Season 3 has seen the rise of the Cooper Carbine as a Warzone meta. Despite getting some nerfs, it is still viable and effective in-game. The DPS and ADS speed in the gun is still top notch, making it one of the most dangerous weapons in close-range.

The Cooper Carbine is not a traditional weapon that will help in mid to long-range, if players can master the recoil curve and take advantage of it. However, with Rebirth's small layout, the gun is the perfect choice to use.

Here is the best loadout for the Cooper Carbine to use in Warzone Season 5:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: 22” Cooper Custom

Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Stock: Cooper 45W

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Tight Grip

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

4) STG44

The STG 44 has always been a reliable weapon in Warzone after the Vanguard integration. With low recoil and good DPS, the gun is viable in mid to long-range.

The May 4 patch buffed the gun and made it one of the best to use in the game, despite some minor changes.

With a low TTK and damage range, players cannot go wrong with the STG44 on Rebirth Island. Its specifications are as follows:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B

Optic: G16 2.5x scope

Stock: VDD 34S Weighted

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 60 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Proficiency: Vital

Kit: Fully Loaded

5) KG M40

After almost dominating the game's meta in Season 4 Reloaded, the gun has finally been nerfed down. Despite receiving all the nerfs, the KG M40 is still one of the best weapon choices to use.

The gun is probably one of the easiest to control out of all recoil patterns in the game. With massive DPS and fire rate, the gun is still in the top five list of Rebirth Island. However, the KG M40 is now mostly viable in the mid-range, as its long-range viability has been nerfed down.

The recommended loadout for the KG M40 is as follows:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded

Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Stock: Krausnick 12V

Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

Magazine: 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Proficiency: Tight Grip

Kit: Fully Loaded

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman