Modern Warfare 2: List of all the campaign missions

The highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign is finally available for early access on all platforms, and it has already garnered a lot of praise. Set after the events of 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the game features the return of franchise icon Captain John Price and Taskforce 141.

Since its inception, the game has had an uphill battle, having to follow up on the success of its predecessors. Based upon the general consensus of the playerbase so far, Infinity Ward appears to have lived up to expectations and even exceeded them in certain aspects. The campaign, which is currently available in early access, consists of 17 missions. This article will go over the campaign missions in the game (without revealing any spoilers).

All campaign missions in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 consists of 17 missions featuring Captain John Price and the Taskforce 141 members, including John "Soap" MacTavish, Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, Alejandro Vargas, and Simon “Ghost” Riley. The game also features the return of iconic characters from the Modern Warfare series such as General Shepherd and Farah Karim.

The full list of campaign missions is as follows:

Mission 1 - Strike

Strike Mission 2 - Kill or Capture

Kill or Capture Mission 3 - Wetwork

Wetwork Mission 4 - Tradecraft

Tradecraft Mission 5 - Borderline

Borderline Mission 6 - Cartel Protection

Cartel Protection Mission 7 - Close Air

Close Air Mission 8 - Hardpoint

Hardpoint Mission 9 - Recon By Fire

Recon By Fire Mission 10 - Violence And Timing

Violence And Timing Mission 11 - El Sin Nombre

El Sin Nombre Mission 12 - Dark Water

Dark Water Mission 13 - Alone

Alone Mission 14 - Prison Break

Prison Break Mission 15 - Hindsight

Hindsight Mission 16 - Ghost Team

Ghost Team Mission 17 - Countdown

The campaign missions feature multiple characters as protagonists, with the story building up across the 17 missions. The game also features a post-credit scene that hints at the future of the franchise. The campaign missions can range anywhere from ten minutes to up to an hour, depending on the story length, difficulty, and the player's skill.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Campaign Early Access is now available! Pre-order to play it now: Will you become what you’re trying to destroy in order to defeat it? #MWII Campaign Early Access is now available! Pre-order to play it now: bit.ly/MWIIPREORDER Will you become what you’re trying to destroy in order to defeat it? 💥#MWII Campaign Early Access is now available! Pre-order to play it now: bit.ly/MWIIPREORDER https://t.co/U0dnkdTY9U

Modern Warfare 2 builds upon the tactical military espionage and bombastic action-filled premise of the series to deliver a gripping story, that does not shy away from the horrors of war.

Modern Warfare 2 campaign completion rewards

The Modern Warfare 2 campaign will reward players with each mission, and the final reward is the Union Guard weapon blueprint. The other rewards range from double XP and double weapon XP to Calling Cards, emblems, and operators.

Calling card : Soap’s Determination

: Soap’s Determination Emblem : What’s Done Is Done

: What’s Done Is Done 30-minute double XP token

token 30-minute double weapon XP token

token Calling card : Chainlinked

: Chainlinked Base Operator : Chuy

: Chuy 30-minute double XP token

token 30-minute double weapon XP token

token Calling card : Gaz

: Gaz Base Operator: Nova

1 hour double XP token

token 1-hour double weapon XP token

token Calling card : Shadow Company Ops

: Shadow Company Ops Base Operator : Reyes

: Reyes 1 hour double XP token

token 1-hour double weapon XP token

token Base Operator : Hutch

: Hutch Union Guard weapon blueprint

Double XP tokens can be used to level up faster in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer and Warzone 2.0. The XP tokens have a time limit, and players will be able to level up their rank and weapons faster during the time period. Calling Cards and emblems are used to personalize profiles and showcase achievements.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Plus. earn all of these free rewards on your road to completing the campaign! Pre-order #MWII digitally and drop in the campaign up to a week early: bit.ly/MWIIPREORDER Plus. earn all of these free rewards on your road to completing the campaign! Pre-order #MWII digitally and drop in the campaign up to a week early: bit.ly/MWIIPREORDERPlus. earn all of these free rewards on your road to completing the campaign! 👇 https://t.co/9bUCOtpaVh

Operator skins can be equipped and used in both Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer as well as Warzone 2.0. The Union Guard weapon blueprint is the final reward of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign. It is an AR variant of Captain Price's signature weapon and has four attachments, which are as follows:

Aim OP-V4 reflex optic

SZ 1MW PEQ laser

FSS Covert V silencer on the muzzle

Lockgrip Precision-40 underbarrel vertical grip

The Modern Warfare 2 campaign is available in early access now, on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam and Battle.net. Players can try out the game today or wait for the multiplayer to begin on October 28, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes