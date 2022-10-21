How to unlock the Union Guard M4 weapon blueprint in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? All attachments explored

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access is now available, and players will be able to unlock exclusive rewards by completing it. The remake arrives on October 28, but those who pre-ordered the title will get to play the campaign a week ahead of the game's release as well as gain other bonuses.

The rewards for completing the single-player story mode include four operators, a player emblem, a player calling card, one double weapon XP token, and Captain Price's very own Union Guard legendary M4 weapon blueprint. This article will educate gamers on how they can get the item as well as discuss all of the gun's attachments.

Union Guard legendary blueprint: How to unlock in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Plus. earn all of these free rewards on your road to completing the campaign! Pre-order #MWII digitally and drop in the campaign up to a week early: bit.ly/MWIIPREORDER Plus. earn all of these free rewards on your road to completing the campaign! Pre-order #MWII digitally and drop in the campaign up to a week early: bit.ly/MWIIPREORDERPlus. earn all of these free rewards on your road to completing the campaign! 👇 https://t.co/9bUCOtpaVh

This legendary weapon blueprint for the M4 can be unlocked by completing the full Modern Warfare 2 campaign. Seeing the solo mode through to the end will also allow gamers to earn other rewards.

Attachments explored

The in-game look at the Union Guard legendary weapon blueprint (Image via Activision)

The Union Guard legendary weapon blueprint contains the following attachments:

Muzzle: FSS Covert V Silencer

FSS Covert V Silencer Laser: SZ 1MW PEQ Laser

SZ 1MW PEQ Laser Optic: Aim OP-V4 Reflex Optic

Aim OP-V4 Reflex Optic Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40 Underbarrel Vertical Grip

The Union Guard weapon blueprint is based on Captain Price's signature assault rifle, the M4A1, which he even used during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019). The weapon houses the suppressed FSS Covert V Silencer muzzle for tactical and stealthy gunplay.

For the optic, the Aim OP-V4 Reflex Optic facilitates high-precision aiming, with a slight reduction to the aim-down-sight (ADS) speed. As for the next attachment, the SZ 1MW PEQ Laser, similar to Modern Warfare's 1mW Laser, will increase hip-fire accuracy.

The Lockgrip Precision-40 Underbarrel Vertical Grip is an underbarrel attachment for the M4 that is responsible for improving the recoil control by reducing the vertical movement of the weapon in exchange for a longer ADS time.

The Union Guard is a decent weapon blueprint in multiplayer if players haven't upgraded the M4 yet. Providing close to mid-range accuracy, the legendary blueprint has a more subtle and tactical classic design with the Union Jack sticker on its laser.

Campaign Early Access is now available! Pre-order to play it now: Will you become what you’re trying to destroy in order to defeat it? #MWII Campaign Early Access is now available! Pre-order to play it now: bit.ly/MWIIPREORDER Will you become what you’re trying to destroy in order to defeat it? 💥#MWII Campaign Early Access is now available! Pre-order to play it now: bit.ly/MWIIPREORDER https://t.co/U0dnkdTY9U

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign features Task Force 141 as they work to put an end to an emerging threat that could start the third World War. With a bunch of missions spanning several locations, the MW2 solo mode features unique combat scenarios, including stealth missions, swimming, and even predator drones.

While the campaign for the original Modern Warfare 2 from 2009 took around 6-10 hours to complete, the latest remake is expected to surpass it with its rewritten story that wishes to provide a more diverse experience.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available for pre-order and is set to be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, both on Battle.Net and Steam.

