Starting today, those who pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have access to the campaign on all platforms. For players waiting for reviews before making a purchase, this is the time to look out for campaign spoilers.
As players progress through the game's campaign, they will be rewarded with various items that can be used in multiplayer and Warzone 2.0. This is an added incentive to complete the story mode before venturing into the multiplayer modes.
Modern Warfare 2 rewards in chronological order
There are calling cards, emblems, double XP tokens, double weapon XP tokens, base operators, and weapon blueprints to be rewarded to players for progressing through Modern Warfare 2's story mode.
The calling card is the background of the user's Playercard that can be customized. There were thousands of player cards in the previous Call of Duty titles that conveyed various achievements. Getting one from the campaign will show that the player has delved into the story mode.
Double XP tokens are power-ups that players can equip for a given amount of time in which they will receive double experience points for either leveling up their account or a certain weapon in Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.0. Double XP tokens count down in real time.
Base operators are skins that players can equip in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer and Warzone 2.0. Weapon blueprints offer a unique skin for a specific weapon, coupled with attachments that players might not have yet unlocked. Furthermore, one can customize the attachments in the blueprints:
- Calling card: Soap’s Determination
- Emblem: What’s Done Is Done
- 30-minute double XP token
- 30-minute double weapon XP token
- Calling card: Chainlinked
- Base Operator: Chuy
- 30-minute double XP token
- 30-minute double weapon XP token
- Calling card: Gaz
- Base Operator: Nova
- 1 hour double XP token
- 1-hour double weapon XP token
- Calling card: Shadow Company Ops
- Base Operator: Reyes
- 1 hour double XP token
- 1-hour double weapon XP token
- Base Operator: Hutch
- Union Guard weapon blueprint
The aforementioned rewards will be disseminated as one runs through the campaign in chronological order. The Union Guard weapon blueprint is the final reward players will receive after finishing the final campaign mission. The blueprint includes an AR variant of Captain Price's signature weapon and has four attachments which include:
- Aim OP-V4 reflex optic
- SZ 1MW PEQ laser
- FSS Covert V silencer on the muzzle
- Lockgrip Precision-40 underbarrel vertical grip
The attachments can be used on the weapon before the player has even unlocked the AR. Coupled with that, as the weapon is leveled up and other attachments are unlocked, one will be free to customize it while using the unique skin in multiplayer or Warzone 2.0.