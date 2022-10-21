Starting today, those who pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have access to the campaign on all platforms. For players waiting for reviews before making a purchase, this is the time to look out for campaign spoilers.

As players progress through the game's campaign, they will be rewarded with various items that can be used in multiplayer and Warzone 2.0. This is an added incentive to complete the story mode before venturing into the multiplayer modes.

Modern Warfare 2 rewards in chronological order

Some of the campaign rewards (Image via Activision)

There are calling cards, emblems, double XP tokens, double weapon XP tokens, base operators, and weapon blueprints to be rewarded to players for progressing through Modern Warfare 2's story mode.

The calling card is the background of the user's Playercard that can be customized. There were thousands of player cards in the previous Call of Duty titles that conveyed various achievements. Getting one from the campaign will show that the player has delved into the story mode.

Call of Duty



Campaign Early Access is now available! Will you become what you're trying to destroy in order to defeat it? #MWII

Double XP tokens are power-ups that players can equip for a given amount of time in which they will receive double experience points for either leveling up their account or a certain weapon in Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.0. Double XP tokens count down in real time.

Base operators are skins that players can equip in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer and Warzone 2.0. Weapon blueprints offer a unique skin for a specific weapon, coupled with attachments that players might not have yet unlocked. Furthermore, one can customize the attachments in the blueprints:

Calling card: Soap’s Determination

Emblem: What’s Done Is Done

30-minute double XP token

30-minute double weapon XP token

Calling card: Chainlinked

Base Operator: Chuy

30-minute double XP token

30-minute double weapon XP token

Calling card: Gaz

Base Operator: Nova

1 hour double XP token

1-hour double weapon XP token

Calling card: Shadow Company Ops

Base Operator: Reyes

1 hour double XP token

1-hour double weapon XP token

Base Operator: Hutch

Union Guard weapon blueprint

Complete the #ModernWarfareII campaign and get the Union Guard Blueprint to use in MP and Warzone 2.

The aforementioned rewards will be disseminated as one runs through the campaign in chronological order. The Union Guard weapon blueprint is the final reward players will receive after finishing the final campaign mission. The blueprint includes an AR variant of Captain Price's signature weapon and has four attachments which include:

Aim OP-V4 reflex optic

SZ 1MW PEQ laser

FSS Covert V silencer on the muzzle

Lockgrip Precision-40 underbarrel vertical grip

The attachments can be used on the weapon before the player has even unlocked the AR. Coupled with that, as the weapon is leveled up and other attachments are unlocked, one will be free to customize it while using the unique skin in multiplayer or Warzone 2.0.

