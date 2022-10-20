Modern Warfare 2 to feature more than 50 weapons at launch

The official October 28 launch date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is around the corner, and fans from around the globe are highly charged to experience the complete game finally.

Activision recently added a new post to its official Call of Duty blog to quench the thirst for information about the title among fans. This post is a compilation of nearly all the facts gamers require to know before the title launch.

Among the various data presented, there is a section that finally answers one of the most important questions circulating among the players. That's right, Activision has finally revealed the number of weapons available to players at the title's launch.

Modern Warfare 2 to feature a surprising amount of weapons right at launch

Modern Warfare 2 will have a new gunsmith system for players to experience. The new gunsmith system for the premier Call of Duty title is based on the concept of a weapon receiver. Rather than players having to unlock a weapon directly, they will be unlocking receivers.

Modern Warfare 2 Lachmann weapon platform tech tree (Image via YouTube/Hero)

These receivers will unlock the base weapons of the family, and players will have to level them up to get further access to the other guns in that particular tech tree. For example, when one unlocks the receiver for the Lachmann weapon platform at level 16, they immediately get their hands on the Lachmann-762 battle rifle.

However, players will have to level up specific weapons within that Weapon Platform to get their hands on other firearms from that tech tree.

Returning to the topic on hand, Activision has announced that Modern Warfare 2 will feature 33 unique weapon platforms/receivers right at the game's launch. These platforms will be unlocked once the players reach the required military rank. The post also states that individual weapon platforms can feature six weapons.

Furthermore, Activision has also mentioned that by unlocking all these Weapon Platforms and completing their applicable Weapon Platform progression thresholds, players will have access to 51 primary and secondary weapons for their loadouts.

Among these 51 weapons, players can expect ten Assault Rifles, four Battle Rifles, seven Submachine Guns, six Light Machine Guns, four Shotguns, six Marksman Rifles, three Sniper Rifles, one Riot Shield, five Sidearms, four Launchers, and one final Melee secondary weapon.

Along with the number of weapons, Activision has also showcased all the operators that will be available at the launch of Modern Warfare 2. Other than the individual default Mil-Sim operators, players can unlock a total of 23 other operators.

KorTac operators (Image via Activision)

Of these 23 operators, 18 will be unlocked by completing their specific challenges from the Campaign, SpecOps, and Multiplayer modes. Of the five left, Price, Farah, Soap, and Ghost Operators will be unlocked as part of the Red Team 141 pack. This pack can be obtained by pre-ordering a digital copy of the Vault edition of Modern Warfare 2 on any platform.

SpecGru operators (Image via Activision)

Furthermore, the Operator Oni will only be available to those who have pre-ordered the Vault edition of the title for the PlayStation platform.

Poll : 0 votes